Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The E-bike Market in Europe 2018-2022: Increasing Concern Towards Health & the Environment Among Consumers is Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 08:36pm CEST

The "E-bike Market in Europe 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The e-bike market in Europe is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.57% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is development of technologically advanced and lightweight e-bikes. Volta has developed and manufactured a lightweight e-bike, which weighs around 34.39 lbs and is comparable to the weight of a conventional bicycle. The company claims the e-bike to have a mileage of around 65 kms in a single charge.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing concern toward health and environmental among consumers. Vehicular emissions are the primary cause of various health issues, such as respiratory problems and asthma. The noise pollution caused by vehicles can even lead to loss of hearing, high blood pressure, and sleep deprivation.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is higher cost of e-bikes compared to conventional bicycles. E-bikes are eco-friendly and ensure riding pleasure. It offers an appealing option for adventure riding and low-cost transportation compared to automobiles. However, e-bikes are much more expensive than conventional bicycles which hinders the growth of the market.

Market Trends

  • Connected E-Bikes - Establishing Novel Business Models Like Bike-Sharing
  • Development of Technologically Advanced & Lightweight E-Bikes
  • Development of Anti-Lock Braking System for E-Bikes
  • Overflooding of Chinese E-Bikes into European Market

Key Vendors

  • Accell Group
  • BH Bikes
  • Derby Cycle
  • Fritzmeier
  • Klever Mobility
  • Leader 96

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Landscape

5. Market Sizing

6. Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Segmentation by Battery Type

8. Market Segmentation by E-Bike Type

9. Market Segmentation by E-Bike Category (Within Pedelecs)

10. Customer Landscape

11. Regional Landscape

12. Decision Framework

13. Drivers & Challenges

14. Market Trends

15. Vendor Landscape

16. Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z8x3vj/the_ebike_market?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:53pCustomizable Political Risk Regional Service, 2018 Subscription - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
09:50pGLOBAL GREEN DATA CENTER MARKET OUTLOOK TO 2023 : Analysis by Services, Solutions, Users, Industry Verticals, and Regions - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
09:46pRussia's VTB bank apologises for CEO who called Boris Johnson a 'jerk'
RE
09:40pCATERPILLAR : MaK Middle East expands in UAE
AQ
09:40pWARBA BANK KSC : CMA Oks raising Warba Bank’s capital by 50%
AQ
09:38pGLOBAL $17.25BN CARBON MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET 2018-2023 : Analysis by Application, Type, End-User and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
09:37pCARIBBEAN UTILITIES : Rollout of LED street lighting begins in Grand Cayman
PU
09:36pBANK VTB : Russia's VTB bank apologizes for CEO who called UK's Boris Johnson a 'jerk'
RE
09:35pInternational Country Risk Guide Annual 2017 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
09:34pFACEBOOK : definition of terrorism helps governments silence dissent
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Electric Mercedes opens German assault on Tesla
2WAL-MART STORES : JD.com CEO returns to China after arrest in U.S. sexual misconduct case
3UCB : UCB : S.A., - Transparency notification BlackRock, Inc.
4CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : GROUPE CASINO : Casino confirms its good operational performance, its financial st..
5STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : gets new NZ partner in struggle to win Kiwi coffee connoisseurs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.