The EB-5 Regional Center Program is extended through November 21, 2019, CMB Regional Centers Reports

09/29/2019 | 05:22pm EDT

DALLAS, Sept. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The EB-5 Regional Center Program, which was due to sunset (expire) on September 30, 2019, is now extended through November 21, 2019. As of yesterday, September 28, a Continuing Resolution was passed by Congress and signed by the President to not only extend the funding of the federal government to prevent a government shutdown, but it also includes language to extend the EB-5 Regional Center Program through November 21.

The program extension through November 21st coincides with the effective date of the new EB-5 Modernization Regulations, which increases the investment amount, changes who has the authority to make TEA designations, and implements stricter TEA requirements, among other things. The current minimum price for an EB-5 investment is $500,000, which will increase to $900,000, effective November 21st. For more information on changes included in the EB-5 Modernization Regulations, click here  

Therefore, anyone considering moving forward with an EB-5 visa should be aware of the upcoming price increase. Proper planning is important if someone’s goal is to move forward under the current rules. Not only does the investor need to identify a project, complete due diligence, submit offering documents and fund the EB-5 project, but they also must file their I-526 petition before November 21st in order to ensure adjudication under the current rules of the program. In the new regulations, it states that anyone that invests into an EB-5 project and files their petition prior to November 21st will be grandfathered under the current rules of the program as they exist today.

About the EB-5 Investors Visa Program

The EB-5 Investor Visa Program provides immigrant investors a path to permanently live and work in the United States. The program was created in 1990 by the U.S. Congress as a way to stimulate the U.S. economy through foreign investments. The EB-5 visa category allows qualified foreign nationals to obtain a permanent residency green card in the U.S. by investing into a new commercial enterprise that creates at least 10 full-time American jobs.

About CMB Regional Centers

CMB is one of the oldest active regional center operators in the EB-5 industry with over 20 years of experience. CMB has over 5,500 investors from more than 100 countries that have chosen to invest in one of CMB’s 71 EB-5 investment opportunities. Of the families that have trusted CMB with their EB-5 pursuit, CMB has helped over 4,800 investor families achieve an I-526 approval, which allows them to apply for a permanent green card for themselves and their qualified family members. CMB has helped nearly 1,200 families achieve success of permanent residency in the United States and has returned capital to over 1,000 investors. There are very few regional centers that can come close to this level of success for their EB-5 investors.

Contact CMB Regional Centers: https://www.cmbeb5visa.com/contact

© GlobeNewswire 2019
