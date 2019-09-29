The EB-5 Regional Center Program is extended through November 21, 2019, CMB Regional Centers Reports

DALLAS, Sept. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The EB-5 Regional Center Program, which was due to sunset (expire) on September 30, 2019, is now extended through November 21, 2019. As of yesterday, September 28, a Continuing Resolution was passed by Congress and signed by the President to not only extend the funding of the federal government to prevent a government shutdown, but it also includes language to extend the EB-5 Regional Center Program through November 21.



The program extension through November 21st coincides with the effective date of the new EB-5 Modernization Regulations , which increases the investment amount, changes who has the authority to make TEA designations, and implements stricter TEA requirements, among other things. The current minimum price for an EB-5 investment is $500,000, which will increase to $900,000, effective November 21st. For more information on changes included in the EB-5 Modernization Regulations, click here

Therefore, anyone considering moving forward with an EB-5 visa should be aware of the upcoming price increase. Proper planning is important if someone’s goal is to move forward under the current rules. Not only does the investor need to identify a project, complete due diligence, submit offering documents and fund the EB-5 project, but they also must file their I-526 petition before November 21st in order to ensure adjudication under the current rules of the program. In the new regulations, it states that anyone that invests into an EB-5 project and files their petition prior to November 21st will be grandfathered under the current rules of the program as they exist today.

About the EB-5 Investors Visa Program

The EB-5 Investor Visa Program provides immigrant investors a path to permanently live and work in the United States. The program was created in 1990 by the U.S. Congress as a way to stimulate the U.S. economy through foreign investments. The EB-5 visa category allows qualified foreign nationals to obtain a permanent residency green card in the U.S. by investing into a new commercial enterprise that creates at least 10 full-time American jobs.

