Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

The ECB wants to talk to you about inflation. But will it listen?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/22/2020 | 11:08am EST
FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank holds a news conference in Frankfurt

For many people, the language of European Central Bank policymakers is so impenetrable, it could be beamed from another planet.

Now, however, the ECB experts are in for a dose of real life as they meet audiences ranging from students to clergy this year to get their views on inflation and feedback on the central bank's work, six officials told Reuters.

The series of events, called "ECB Listens" after a similar initiative by the Federal Reserve, illustrates a marked change in style under new President Christine Lagarde, a former politician with a penchant for public relations.

Just last October her predecessor, then President Mario Draghi, had expressed his reservations about communicating with the public at large rather than finance aficionados.

"One has to be cautious about that because as soon as you change your audience, you change your language and you naturally step into a different realm: the realm of politics," he said.

The change of tack could also be an indication of the quandary the euro zone's central bank finds itself over the adequacy of the inflation data used to justify trillions of euros worth of monetary stimulus to support Europe's economy.

Surveys show households in the euro zone perceive inflation to be far higher than official data. Some ECB policymakers suspect this is because the data does not factor in changes in the price of homes occupied by their owners - a key measure of financial health for millions of people.

An ECB spokesman declined to comment.

TAKING AIM AT INFLATION TARGET

The ECB will kick off proceedings, part of a year-long strategic review, with an event in Brussels on March 26, according to the sources who are on or close to the ECB's Governing Council. Each of the euro zone's 19 national central banks has been asked to hold at least one such meeting by the summer, they said.

The ECB is unlikely to make any communication about the outcome of its review, which could see it redefine its inflation target, until well after the end of the public consultations, the officials added.

This would dash the hopes of some policymakers, including Slovak central bank governor Peter Kazimir, who have said they would like to see the ECB's revised inflation target published early, in time for its annual forum in Sintra, Portugal starting on June 29.

"It would look pretty awful if we put out substantial communication on the review in June because that would mean we are not taking the feedback seriously," said one of the sources, who all spoke on condition of anonymity because the ECB's deliberations are private.

PUBLIC CONSULTATION OR RELATIONS?

The public meetings will see small entrepreneurs, academics, students, pensioners and even priests invited to give ECB policymakers a piece of their mind on inflation as well as other topics ranging from climate change to digital currencies.

However, the public meetings may draw accusations from some quarters of simply being a public-relations exercise.

The sources themselves were unanimous in believing input from the public was unlikely to sway deliberations on how to reset the ECB's definition of price stability, currently worded as an inflation rate "below, but close to 2%".

Rather, policymakers are keen to understand why perceptions of inflation are so high and why salary growth is comparatively sluggish.

They will also try to explain the ECB's activities in simpler language, in line with the personal style of Lagarde, a former French finance minister and head of the International Monetary Fund.

"There is a covert goal of spreading the ECB's message to the people," one of the sources said. "It's an experiment in a new communication approach."

By Balazs Koranyi, Frank Siebelt and Francesco Canepa

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
12:10pJapan urges G20 members with fiscal scope to boost spending
RE
12:06pWARREN BUFFETT : Buffett defends stock investments, which fueled record Berkshire profit
RE
12:04pG20 sees need to coordinate coronavirus response as IMF trims growth forecasts
RE
12:04pMINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE OF BRITISH COLUMBIA : Bailey Farm celebrates 100 years of farming in B.C.
PU
11:39aSAUDI ARAMCO SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : announces regulatory approval of the development of Jafurah gas field
PU
11:08aThe ECB wants to talk to you about inflation. But will it listen?
RE
10:09aU S BUREAU OF CENSUS : PRESS RELEASE | FEBRUARY 22, 2020 Census Highlights Efforts to Count Every Child in the 2020 Census The U.S. Census Bureau hosted an event to highlight efforts to ensure all young children are counted in the 2020 Census.
PU
09:33aTwitter tests labels, community moderation for lies by public figures
RE
08:09aPRIME MINISTER OF HUNGARY : An ambitious Europe needs an ambitious budget
PU
07:37aMARKETS UNDERPRICE CORONAVIRUS RISK : UBS chairman on Bloomberg TV
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla resumes tree cutting in Germany to build Gigafactory
2ALPHABET INC. : Encryption on Facebook, Google, others threatened by planned new bill
3BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. : Berkshire Hathaway Posts $29.2 Billion in Quarterly Earnings--Update
4FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : RUMBLE SEAT: Can Sporty Sedans Still Thrive in an SUVs' World? -- WSJ
5NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Carlos Ghosn's New Life in Exile -- WSJ -2-

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group