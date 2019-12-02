The EU is not finished yet with Google

Alphabet in the hot seat in Europe. The European Commission is clearly not done with Google, as the European antitrust is investigating the data collection practices of the American giant, which has already been fined €8 billion in the last two years. "The Commission sent questionnaires as part of a preliminary investigation into Google's data collection and use practices," the Commission said, confirming the existence of a preliminary investigation.

PSA Fiat Chrysler is also making progress. Fiat Chrysler and the powerful American union UAW have signed a four-year agreement on a new collective agreement. Observers consider this to be a positive signal before the completion of the merger projects with PSA. Both groups communicated last week with their employees, explaining that negotiations are progressing well with a view to signing a memorandum of understanding. Last I heard, a document should be formalized before the end of the year.

A not-so-efficient embargo . Huawei is paving the way for chip-free smartphones produced in the United States, according to consistent sources. Currently, the Chinese group benefits from exemptions that allow it to access American equipment, which provokes the anger of some parliamentarians in the United States, disappointed that the embargo decided several months ago is a real sieve because of these very legal exemptions.

Merry Christmas. A collective action is aimed at the Australian Woolworths Group, which has reportedly underpaid its employees for years. The distributor has been shaken for several weeks by revelations about the treatment of his employees. It estimates that it will have to return an envelope of AUD 300 million, but the complainants are demanding more for the damages suffered. Woolworths hopes to pay the arrears before the end of the year.

Baxter acquires Seprafilm. The pharmaceutical group has acquired surgical products company Seprafilm in France for an estimated $350 million.

Centene sells Illinicare Health Plan. The health insurance group sold its subsidiary IlliniCare Health Plan to CVS Health, a sale designed to facilitate the purchase of Wellcare Health Plans for $15.27 billion.

Box office success. Disney's Frozen II was the star of the box office and scored a record Thanksgiving weekend.

In other news. Unicredit reduces by 32% its stake in the Turkish bank Yapi Kredi. Indian mobile operators are soaring on the stock market after launching price increases. Reuters has learned that the US Department of Justice is interested in Deutsche Bank's role in the Danske Bank money laundering scandal. The CEO of DSM will hand over in February.