The EU livestock chain calls for a fair recognition of the assets of the livestock sector in Sustainable Food Systems

03/13/2020 | 04:44pm EDT

Ahead of the publication of the Farm to Fork Strategy, a gathering of 11 EU organisations of the livestock chain, including FEFAC, issued a common vision on the Green Deal, highlighting the positive contribution of animal products and feed to Sustainable Food Systems.

This open letter enclosed was sent to key EU Commissioners and puts emphasis on the progresses already achieved in terms of reduction of environment footprint over the past years, the importance of animal products for a balanced diet, the need to acknowledge the merits of all production systems and the importance of keeping science and safety as backbones of the Farm To Fork Strategy.

Disclaimer

FEFAC - European Feed Manufacturers’ Association published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 20:42:52 UTC
