The EU remains world's leading donor of Official Development Assistance in 2019

04/27/2020 | 11:43am EDT

The collective Official Development Assistance (ODA) from the European Union and its Member States amounted to €75.2 billion in 2019, representing 55.2% of global assistance, according to preliminary figures released on 16 April 2020 by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's Development Assistance Committee (OECD-DAC).

Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, said: 'As the world's leading donor of Official Development Assistance, the EU is saving lives, building stronger economies and protecting the planet for the benefit of millions throughout the world. However, I am concerned that our collective effort on GNI is at its lowest since 2016. I call on all Member States and all development actors to re-double their efforts. The current coronavirus crisis shows how interdependent we all are and how important it is to step up support to our partner countries as Team Europe.'

Furthermore, the EU and its Member States, collectively, are the largest donor to the WHO. In 2019, the EU institutions alone provided €146 million to the World Health Organisation (WHO). The EU has already committed €114 million to the UN Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan led by the WHO for countries with weak health systems and limited health emergency preparedness and resilience in the framework of the coronavirus crisis.

Beyond ODA, the EU is helping partner countries to make the most of the diverse financing sources available to support implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals. The EU has been instrumental in bringing together aid, investment, trade, domestic resource mobilisation and policies designed to unlock the full potential of all financial flows.

More information:

The European Union remains world's leading donor of Official Development Assistance with €75.2 billion in 2019 (press release of 16 April 2020)

Disclaimer

Delegation of the European Union to Russia published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2020 15:42:12 UTC
