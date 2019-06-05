The Economist Events to Host Inaugural Climate Risk Summit in London

Extreme weather is the most pressing threat facing our global economy in
2019. For corporate giants, this escalating risk means the need to
future-proof is crucial now more than ever. With the reputation and
profitability of their businesses at stake, CEOs can no longer afford to
ignore climate change. The Economist Events is pleased to announce its
inaugural Climate Risk Summit, to be held in London on July 2, 2019.
The one-day summit, which coincides with London’s first ever Climate
Action Week, will examine the impact of climate-related risks on markets
and the economy, as well as opportunities and challenges in the
management of these risks. The event — which will take place at One
Moorgate Place in London — will generate informative, actionable
information on how to address the systemic risks posed by climate
change, presented by business leaders, market analysts, investors,
insurance firms and policymakers.
The event will include panel discussions, fireside chats, debates,
interviews and personal stories from world-renowned organisations and
leading institutions. Topics to be discussed include: How climate risk
is being disclosed and reported, and what can be done to improve
transparency; how investors can put pressure on companies to be more
transparent; which models are available to inform corporations on their
current and future risks; how prepared corporate giants in industries
like energy and car-manufacturing are; the risk to global financial
stability if companies don’t get better at managing and disclosing
climate-related risk; and how this global risk can be managed and
mitigated.
“The climate-change clock is ticking and the way businesses are run has
to change as a result,” said Andrew Palmer, executive editor, The
Economist. “Rhetoric about the environment will no longer cut it –
investors and regulators want greater transparency about exposure to
climate risks, clearer targets for reduced emissions and improved
disclosure.”
Confirmed speakers at this year's event include:
-
Torbjørn Røe Isaksen, Minister of trade and industry, Norway
-
Harriett Baldwin, Minister of state for international development, U.K.
-
Sarah Tuneberg, Co-founder and chief executive, Geospiza
-
Steve Waygood, Chief responsible investment officer, Aviva
-
Sarah Breeden, Executive director, International Banking Supervision,
Bank of England
-
Daniel Klier, Group head of strategy and global head of sustainable
finance, HSBC
-
Alice Hill, Research fellow, Hoover Institute
-
Amelia Tan, Director, EMEA head of platform strategy and innovation,
BlackRock Sustainable Investing
-
Todd Stern, Senior fellow, Brookings Institution; distinguished
fellow, World Resources Institute
-
James Thornton, Founder and chief executive, ClientEarth
-
Nigel Brook, Global head of reinsurance, Clyde & Co
-
Cynthia McHale, Senior director, Insurance and Climate Action 100+
Investor Engagement, Ceres
-
Emma Howard Boyd, Chair, Environment Agency
-
Rich Sorkin, CEO and co-founder, Jupiter Intelligence
-
Nancy Saich, Chief climate change expert, European Investment Bank
-
Christine Faure-Fedigan, Head of corporate climate policy, Engie
-
Jens Ulltveit-Moe, Chair, Center for International Climate Research
(CICERO); chief executive, Umoe
-
Andrew Palmer, Executive editor, The Economist
-
Catherine Brahic, Environment editor, The Economist
-
Jan Piotrowski, Business editor, The Economist
-
Jay Koh, Founder and managing director, The Lightsmith Group
-
Hauke Engel, Partner, McKinsey & Company
-
Tony Clamp, Deputy director, private sector facility, Green Climate
Fund
-
Kris Peters, Deputy prime minister, Belgium
For more information on the event or to register, please go to:
Additionally, you can view The Economist Events’ Climate Risk Summit
blog page (http://www.economistclimaterisk.com/)
for more content including Q&As with a range of our panelists. Follow
and join in commentary about the event on Twitter using hashtag
#EconClimateRisk.
Sponsors:
Climate-KIC is the event’s Bronze sponsor. The event PR agency is
BackBay Communications.
Supporting associations include BSR, Eco-Business, BloombergNEF, The
University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership and
Carbon Tracker.
