The Economist Events to Host Inaugural Climate Risk Summit in London

Economist editors, policymakers, business leaders, scientists and investors gather to discuss how the world’s organisations can better assess and manage climate-related risks.

Extreme weather is the most pressing threat facing our global economy in 2019. For corporate giants, this escalating risk means the need to future-proof is crucial now more than ever. With the reputation and profitability of their businesses at stake, CEOs can no longer afford to ignore climate change. The Economist Events is pleased to announce its inaugural Climate Risk Summit, to be held in London on July 2, 2019.

The one-day summit, which coincides with London’s first ever Climate Action Week, will examine the impact of climate-related risks on markets and the economy, as well as opportunities and challenges in the management of these risks. The event — which will take place at One Moorgate Place in London — will generate informative, actionable information on how to address the systemic risks posed by climate change, presented by business leaders, market analysts, investors, insurance firms and policymakers.

The event will include panel discussions, fireside chats, debates, interviews and personal stories from world-renowned organisations and leading institutions. Topics to be discussed include: How climate risk is being disclosed and reported, and what can be done to improve transparency; how investors can put pressure on companies to be more transparent; which models are available to inform corporations on their current and future risks; how prepared corporate giants in industries like energy and car-manufacturing are; the risk to global financial stability if companies don’t get better at managing and disclosing climate-related risk; and how this global risk can be managed and mitigated.

“The climate-change clock is ticking and the way businesses are run has to change as a result,” said Andrew Palmer, executive editor, The Economist. “Rhetoric about the environment will no longer cut it – investors and regulators want greater transparency about exposure to climate risks, clearer targets for reduced emissions and improved disclosure.”

Confirmed speakers at this year's event include:

Torbjørn Røe Isaksen, Minister of trade and industry, Norway

Harriett Baldwin, Minister of state for international development, U.K.

Sarah Tuneberg, Co-founder and chief executive, Geospiza

Steve Waygood, Chief responsible investment officer, Aviva

Sarah Breeden, Executive director, International Banking Supervision, Bank of England

Daniel Klier, Group head of strategy and global head of sustainable finance, HSBC

Alice Hill, Research fellow, Hoover Institute

Amelia Tan, Director, EMEA head of platform strategy and innovation, BlackRock Sustainable Investing

Todd Stern, Senior fellow, Brookings Institution; distinguished fellow, World Resources Institute

James Thornton, Founder and chief executive, ClientEarth

Nigel Brook, Global head of reinsurance, Clyde & Co

Cynthia McHale, Senior director, Insurance and Climate Action 100+ Investor Engagement, Ceres

Emma Howard Boyd, Chair, Environment Agency

Rich Sorkin, CEO and co-founder, Jupiter Intelligence

Nancy Saich, Chief climate change expert, European Investment Bank

Christine Faure-Fedigan, Head of corporate climate policy, Engie

Jens Ulltveit-Moe, Chair, Center for International Climate Research (CICERO); chief executive, Umoe

Andrew Palmer, Executive editor, The Economist

Catherine Brahic, Environment editor, The Economist

Jan Piotrowski, Business editor, The Economist

Jay Koh, Founder and managing director, The Lightsmith Group

Hauke Engel, Partner, McKinsey & Company

Tony Clamp, Deputy director, private sector facility, Green Climate Fund

Kris Peters, Deputy prime minister, Belgium

