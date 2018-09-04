The Electronics Adhesives Market in North America - Forecast to 2023: Epoxy is the Dominant Resin Type - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "North America Electronics Adhesives Market - Segmented by Resin Type, Application, and Geography - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American Electronics Adhesives Market is expected to witness a moderate CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2023.

The major factors driving the market are growing demand from automotive industry along with increasing electronics manufacturing in Mexico. However, stringent regulation regarding VOC emissions is expected to hinder the market growth.

Increasing Electronics Manufacturing in Mexico is Driving the Market

The industry is performing well in terms of manufacturing since 2015. It has significant exports in countries like the United States, Canada, France, China, Netherlands and Germany. The country is also receiving FDI in the industry from countries like Japan, the United States and Sweden due to low operation costs.

Epoxies - The Dominant Resin Type

Epoxy adhesives, the most widely used structural adhesives, are an integral part of the electronics industry, and currently account for the majority of consumption in the North America electronic adhesives market. These adhesives have found usage in circuit and electronic assembly, heat sinking, hybrids microelectronics, PCB and semiconductor manufacturing, solder replacement, and wafer level packaging.

The United States Showing Positive Growth

The United States is experiencing growth in electrical & electronics industry. The country witnessed positive growth in electronics mainly due to the 10% increase in FDI in electronics and increasing demand for electric vehicles. This will contribute to the market for electronic adhesives during the forecast period. However, automotive production in the country has witnessed y-o-y decline of -8.13% in 2017. This may have negative effect on the consumption of electronic adhesives in the country.

