The Electronics Adhesives Market in North America - Forecast to 2023: Epoxy is the Dominant Resin Type - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "North
America Electronics Adhesives Market - Segmented by Resin Type,
Application, and Geography - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2018 - 2023)"
report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The North American Electronics Adhesives Market is expected to witness a
moderate CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2023.
The major factors driving the market are growing demand from automotive
industry along with increasing electronics manufacturing in Mexico.
However, stringent regulation regarding VOC emissions is expected to
hinder the market growth.
Increasing Electronics Manufacturing in Mexico is Driving the
Market
The industry is performing well in terms of manufacturing since 2015. It
has significant exports in countries like the United States, Canada,
France, China, Netherlands and Germany. The country is also receiving
FDI in the industry from countries like Japan, the United States and
Sweden due to low operation costs.
Epoxies - The Dominant Resin Type
Epoxy adhesives, the most widely used structural adhesives, are an
integral part of the electronics industry, and currently account for the
majority of consumption in the North America electronic adhesives
market. These adhesives have found usage in circuit and electronic
assembly, heat sinking, hybrids microelectronics, PCB and semiconductor
manufacturing, solder replacement, and wafer level packaging.
The United States Showing Positive Growth
The United States is experiencing growth in electrical & electronics
industry. The country witnessed positive growth in electronics mainly
due to the 10% increase in FDI in electronics and increasing demand for
electric vehicles. This will contribute to the market for electronic
adhesives during the forecast period. However, automotive production in
the country has witnessed y-o-y decline of -8.13% in 2017. This may have
negative effect on the consumption of electronic adhesives in the
country.
Company Profiles
-
BASF SE
-
3M Company
-
Adco Global Inc.
-
Adhesives Research Inc.
-
American Biltrite Inc.
-
Arkem (Bostik SA)
-
Ashland Inc.
-
Avery Dennison Corporation
-
Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd.
-
DowDuPont Inc.
-
H.B. Fuller Company
-
Henkel AG & Company KGaA
-
Huntsman Corporation
-
Illinois Tool Works Inc.
-
Mapei SPA
-
RPM International Inc.
-
Sika AG
