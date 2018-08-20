Log in
The Elevator & Escalator Market in Australia 2018-2022; Dominated by KONE, Schindler, Shotton Group, Thyssenkrupp, and United Technologies - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/20/2018 | 07:46pm CEST

The "Elevator and Escalator Market in Australia 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The elevator and escalator market in Australia is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increased demand for residential elevators. Owing to the rapid urbanization in Australia, the demand for elevators in the residential suburbs in the country is increasing.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing urbanization. Australia has seen a gradual increase in urbanization because of increased population and the growing demand for advanced and well-structured buildings.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the increased cost of compliance with stringent regulations. The high cost of compliance with various rules and regulations associated with the design and installation of new elevators and escalators along with the various regulations associated could lead to the hindrance of market's growth.

Key Trends

  • High Demand for Smart Elevators and Escalators
  • Increased Demand for Residential Elevators
  • Increasing Adoption of Predictive Maintenance

Key Vendors

  • KONE
  • Schindler
  • Shotton Group
  • Thyssenkrupp
  • United Technologies (Otis Elevator)

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Landscape

5. Market Sizing

6. Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Segmentation by Services

8. Customer Landscape

9. Market Segmentation by Product

10. Decision Framework

11. Drivers and Challenges

12. Market Trends

13. Vendor Landscape

14. Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2nj6mn/the_elevator_and?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
