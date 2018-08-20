The Elevator & Escalator Market in Australia 2018-2022; Dominated by KONE, Schindler, Shotton Group, Thyssenkrupp, and United Technologies - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Elevator
and Escalator Market in Australia 2018-2022" report has been
added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The elevator and escalator market in Australia is projected to grow at a
CAGR of 4% during the period 2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with
inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and
its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a
discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increased demand
for residential elevators. Owing to the rapid urbanization in Australia,
the demand for elevators in the residential suburbs in the country is
increasing.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the
increasing urbanization. Australia has seen a gradual increase in
urbanization because of increased population and the growing demand for
advanced and well-structured buildings.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the
growth of this market is the increased cost of compliance with stringent
regulations. The high cost of compliance with various rules and
regulations associated with the design and installation of new elevators
and escalators along with the various regulations associated could lead
to the hindrance of market's growth.
Key Trends
-
High Demand for Smart Elevators and Escalators
-
Increased Demand for Residential Elevators
-
Increasing Adoption of Predictive Maintenance
Key Vendors
-
KONE
-
Schindler
-
Shotton Group
-
Thyssenkrupp
-
United Technologies (Otis Elevator)
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Scope of the Report
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Landscape
5. Market Sizing
6. Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Segmentation by Services
8. Customer Landscape
9. Market Segmentation by Product
10. Decision Framework
11. Drivers and Challenges
12. Market Trends
13. Vendor Landscape
14. Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2nj6mn/the_elevator_and?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005509/en/