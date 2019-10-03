Log in
The Embassy of Haiti Hosts Bernadette Jeudy for Debut Memoir Tested Innocence

10/03/2019 | 06:05am EDT

BALTIMORE, Md., Oct. 3, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, November 9, 2019, the Embassy of Haiti in Washington, D.C. will host the book launch for Maryland corporate finance businesswoman, Bernadette Jeudy, as she reads from and sales copies of her debut memoir, "Tested Innocence" (ISBN: 978-0578572123).

TESTED INNOCENCE by Bernadette Jeudy

Her book features the compelling reality of a life-changing event that led her to becoming a health coach. It's guaranteed to resonate with readers, especially successful women who often find themselves struggling to manage the stresses of life - work, relationships and learning how to live in the moment.

Her book features the compelling reality of a life-changing event that led her to becoming a health coach. It's guaranteed to resonate with readers, especially successful women who often find themselves struggling to manage the stresses of life - work, relationships and learning how to live in the moment.

The event begins at 4 p.m. The Embassy of Haiti is located at 2311 Massachusetts Avenue, NW.

"Tested Innocence" navigates the story of an impressionable young Haitian immigrant who struggles with her new life in America following the death of her Nana. She and her three siblings must learn to adapt to a new life with their mother, a woman who steps into that role amid her own struggles.

From the near-miss tragedy aboard a ferry to meeting her father for the first time, Jeudy vividly and beautifully guides us through the moments where her innocence is tested, where she questions her Creole-Haitian identity as a teenager in a mostly white American high school, to her young adult years of looking for love in unfulfilled relationships.

Jeudy is transparent in sharing the many trials and adversities that she overcame toward being the woman that she is today - confident and full of life as she enjoys each moment. The memoir is a reminder to live in the moment and hold on to the memories that shape us for who we are today.

The story opens with Jeudy as a five-year-old girl in her native Gommier, Haiti juggling youthful innocence amid handfuls of mangoes, avocados and family rituals.

The book is already receiving advance praise. "When I read the first few pages of the 'Tested Innocence' draft, I was instantly captivated by the words of the author, Bernadette Jeudy. She brought childhood memories to life with her description of how she interacted with her siblings. From their innocent acts of hiding in the bushes to observe the adults' voodoo rituals as they dedicated their meals to their gods (or so they thought), to Bernadette and her siblings collecting the food and eating it, to her love journey and soul searching in college, this book is a must read," says Darnie Tranquille, a professional business woman.

About the Author:

Bernadette Jeudy has worked in the corporate finance field for more than 15 years and is currently an operations director for a Fortune 500 company. She is also a health coach who founded CureMind Wellness & Nutrition in 2017 to assist busy professional women with stress management, weight loss and developing healthy eating habits. Jeudy migrated to the U.S. 25 years ago and attended high school, undergraduate and graduate school in New York. She currently resides in Baltimore with her family.

Attendees who purchase a copy of "Tested Innocence" can expect to hear Jeudy read excerpts from her memoir.

For more information about Bernadette Jeudy and "Tested Innocence," visit https://www.bernadettejeudy.com/.

Media Contact:
Bernadette Jeudy
1-800-561-1859

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-1002s2p-tested-innocence-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Bernadette Jeudy

Related link: https://www.bernadettejeudy.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/the-embassy-of-haiti-hosts-bernadette-jeudy-for-debut-memoir-tested-innocence/
