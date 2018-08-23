Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Equipment Monitoring Market in Europe 2018-2024 with Profiles for Emerson Electric, GE, Honeywell, Parker-Hannifin, Rockwell, Siemens, and more - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 04:38pm CEST

The "Europe Equipment Monitoring Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Equipment Monitoring Market size is expected to witness market growth of 6.2% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024.

Vibration monitoring is the most popular predictive maintenance technique used, as it detects faults at very early stages, and also identifies the exact faulty location. Falling prices of vibration sensors and wireless systems have added to the popularity of vibration monitoring technique. The market for motor current monitoring solutions is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Current signal is processed to obtain the frequency spectrum, usually referred to as current signature in the motor current monitoring technique. Data is analyzed with the help of various advanced techniques such as fast Fourier transform (FFT), short-time Fourier transform (STFT), Gabor transform, and wavelength transform.

Segments Analyzed

  • Based on Monitoring Process, the market is segmented into Online Equipment Monitoring and Portable Equipment Monitoring.
  • Based on Monitoring Type, the market is segmented into Vibration Monitoring, Thermal Monitoring, Noise Monitoring, Lubrication Monitoring, GPS Tracking, Corrosion Monitoring, Alarm Monitoring, and Others.
  • Based on Industry Vertical, the market is segmented into Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Food & Beverages, Power Generation, Metals & Mining, Marine, and Others.
  • Based on Countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Companies Profiled

  • Emerson Electric Co.
  • General Electric (GE)
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • National Instruments Corporation
  • Parker-Hannifin
  • Rockwell Automation
  • Siemens AG
  • Yokogawa Electric Corporation
  • SKF (Svenska Kullagerfabriken AB)
  • Pruftechnik Dieter Busch

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/86jrrt/the_equipment?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:57pDELTA AIR LINES : elevates four executives to strengthen operations leadership team (Article)
PU
04:57pIMAGE SCAN : General Meeting Notice
PU
04:57pCENTERPOINT ENERGY : files for renewable natural gas program in Minnesota
PU
04:57pZHONG AN REAL ESTATE : Announcements and Notices - Change of Executive Functions and Responsibilities of Directors
PU
04:56pThe Distributed Antenna System Market in Europe - Forecast to 2024 Featuring AT&T, Commscope, Corning, Cobham, Boingo, and More - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
04:55pFRANCOTYP-POSTALIA HOLDING AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04:55pTIDAL ROYALTY : Chairman and CEO Paul Rosen Interviewed on the Floor of NYSE by Cheddar TV
EQ
04:55pJOST WERKE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
04:55pTidal Royalty Corp. Chairman and CEO Paul Rosen Interviewed on the Floor of NYSE by Cheddar TV
NE
04:53pTIDAL ROYALTY CORP : . Chairman and CEO Paul Rosen Interviewed on the Floor of NYSE by Cheddar TV
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL : Car-Parts Supplier Raises an Alert -- WSJ
2SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : Alibaba revenue beats, but investments prolong margin squeeze
3DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : Copenhagen bank suspected of breaching money laundering act, says Danish watchdog
4SEMPERIT AG HOLDING : SEMPERIT : with strong increase in operating results, but considerable one-off effects i..
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : The GE Brief – August 23, 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.