The Equipment Monitoring Market in Europe 2018-2024 with Profiles for Emerson Electric, GE, Honeywell, Parker-Hannifin, Rockwell, Siemens, and more - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The Europe Equipment Monitoring Market size is expected to witness
market growth of 6.2% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024.
Vibration monitoring is the most popular predictive maintenance
technique used, as it detects faults at very early stages, and also
identifies the exact faulty location. Falling prices of vibration
sensors and wireless systems have added to the popularity of vibration
monitoring technique. The market for motor current monitoring solutions
is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.
Current signal is processed to obtain the frequency spectrum, usually
referred to as current signature in the motor current monitoring
technique. Data is analyzed with the help of various advanced techniques
such as fast Fourier transform (FFT), short-time Fourier transform
(STFT), Gabor transform, and wavelength transform.
Segments Analyzed
-
Based on Monitoring Process, the market is segmented into Online
Equipment Monitoring and Portable Equipment Monitoring.
-
Based on Monitoring Type, the market is segmented into Vibration
Monitoring, Thermal Monitoring, Noise Monitoring, Lubrication
Monitoring, GPS Tracking, Corrosion Monitoring, Alarm Monitoring, and
Others.
-
Based on Industry Vertical, the market is segmented into Oil & Gas,
Chemicals, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Food & Beverages, Power
Generation, Metals & Mining, Marine, and Others.
-
Based on Countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France,
Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.
Companies Profiled
-
Emerson Electric Co.
-
General Electric (GE)
-
Honeywell International Inc.
-
National Instruments Corporation
-
Parker-Hannifin
-
Rockwell Automation
-
Siemens AG
-
Yokogawa Electric Corporation
-
SKF (Svenska Kullagerfabriken AB)
-
Pruftechnik Dieter Busch
