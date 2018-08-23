The Equipment Monitoring Market in Europe 2018-2024 with Profiles for Emerson Electric, GE, Honeywell, Parker-Hannifin, Rockwell, Siemens, and more - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Europe Equipment Monitoring Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Equipment Monitoring Market size is expected to witness market growth of 6.2% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024.

Vibration monitoring is the most popular predictive maintenance technique used, as it detects faults at very early stages, and also identifies the exact faulty location. Falling prices of vibration sensors and wireless systems have added to the popularity of vibration monitoring technique. The market for motor current monitoring solutions is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Current signal is processed to obtain the frequency spectrum, usually referred to as current signature in the motor current monitoring technique. Data is analyzed with the help of various advanced techniques such as fast Fourier transform (FFT), short-time Fourier transform (STFT), Gabor transform, and wavelength transform.

Segments Analyzed

Based on Monitoring Process, the market is segmented into Online Equipment Monitoring and Portable Equipment Monitoring.

Based on Monitoring Type, the market is segmented into Vibration Monitoring, Thermal Monitoring, Noise Monitoring, Lubrication Monitoring, GPS Tracking, Corrosion Monitoring, Alarm Monitoring, and Others.

Based on Industry Vertical, the market is segmented into Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Food & Beverages, Power Generation, Metals & Mining, Marine, and Others.

Based on Countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Companies Profiled

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric (GE)

Honeywell International Inc.

National Instruments Corporation

Parker-Hannifin

Rockwell Automation

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

SKF (Svenska Kullagerfabriken AB)

Pruftechnik Dieter Busch

