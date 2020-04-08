Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

The Euro conflict continues

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/08/2020 | 05:03am EDT

Good morning,

The message from the UK Government was following a similar suit to Monday after Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care. A health minister has said the Prime Minister is 'comfortable, he's stable, he's in good spirits'. Despite the positive message being conveyed by the Government, the knock-on effect means that the Pound is still suppressed in the range trading, as discussed in Monday's update.

Monday 13th was due to end the three-week lockdown period in the UK, however, the same health minister has been quoted as saying that we would require more scientific evidence to see that lifted. The UK relies on a heavy inflow of foreign investment to grow the economy. At the moment, with so much uncertainty, it is very hard to see a reason as to why a sizeable investment would be made in the UK.

The internal squabble in the Eurozone continued yesterday after ministers met for 16 hours to debate a package to help from the fall out of the virus. However, despite the time spent, a deal was still not struck as countries continue to conflict on the best economic response to protect the single market. It appears as though the Netherlands is the big opposition against the 'coronabond' after Germany softened their stance. This now has traders eyeing a sub 1.08 level against the US Dollar again, after seeing a slight recovery this week.

Have a good day,

Author: Jack Nicholls, Relationship Manager

Whilst every effort is made to ensure the information published here is accurate, you should confirm the latest exchange rates with WorldFirst prior to making a decision. The information published is general in nature only and does not consider your personal objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Full disclaimer available online.

Disclaimer

World First UK Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2020 09:02:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:23aEXCLUSIVE : BOJ to project economic contraction as pandemic damage deepens - sources
RE
05:23aBASEL COMMITTEE ON BANKING SUPERVISION : III monitoring results based on end-June 2019 data published by the Committee
PU
05:17aAustralia's NWS condensate sinks to wide discount amid demand destruction - sources
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:14aOil holds near $32 ahead of OPEC-led talks on output cuts
RE
05:08aOil holds near $32 ahead of OPEC-led talks on output cuts
RE
05:08aUK stock rally halts as insurers, Tesco take hit
RE
05:07aIran presses for IMF loan; some business to stay shut despite easing
RE
05:03aThe Euro conflict continues
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : to furlough workers, cut employee salaries due to coronavirus
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : to suspend delivery service competing with UPS, FedEx
3DANONE : DANONE : Raised to Buy by HSBC
4Wynn, NCR deals a sign of yet more risk returning to bond market
5SWEDBANK AB : SWEDBANK : AML-related measures and COVID-19 effects lead to increased expenses and credit impai..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group