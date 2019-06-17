The European Association of Data Protection Professionals (EADPP) Chooses Idka as Its Online Platform for Private and Encrypted Collaboration, Communication and Storage

Idka Provides the Data Protection Organization with a Collaborative Social Tool that Upholds Digital Privacy Values

The European Association of Data Protection Professionals (EADPP), a non-profit association of data protection professionals, and Idka, an online collaborative platform rooted in digital privacy, today announced that EADPP will offer Idka to all its members. Idka will give EADPP members, who are the guardians of Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), an encrypted communication, collaboration, file sharing, and storage platform that keeps user data safe. EADPP chose Idka because the platform delivers an ad-free, noise-free, scam-free, troll-free environment for all EADPP members. The data protection community can now work together in an environment that supports its digital privacy values.

“I think all of us in the privacy sector need to ‘walk the walk’ and use tools that are in line with our visions and our values as privacy professionals,” said Marc Vrijhof, EADPP Chairman. “While it’s tempting to go to popular platforms like Google Drive or Facebook Workplace, our organization opted for Idka because it ticks all the boxes – a full suite of collaboration tools with privacy at the forefront.”

Idka offers an all-in-one online collaborative social platform that includes newsfeed, chat, video calling, groups, photo sharing, file sharing and cloud storage. Idka does not collect or sell private information, giving the user control of the content. All communications are encrypted, ensuring privacy and providing a pure, online gathering place for chosen groups, such as friends, family and colleagues.

“We live in a world where online collaboration has become essential to our jobs,” said Göran Wågström, CEO and founder of Idka. “But we must honor GDPR and each individual’s right to privacy in the digital world. We are grateful to have the EADPP, a privacy-focused association, choose Idka not only for the platform’s commitment to privacy, but also for its function-rich suite of tools.”

Idka is currently available at no charge to individuals for a limited time, and at a subscription rate based on number of users to organizations. To sign up for Idka, visit www.idka.com.

About EADPP

Founded in November 2018, the EADPP is a not-for-profit association for and by European data protection professionals. This is reflected in the creation of the four EADPP bodies (General Assembly, National Branches, Committee and Board), each of which is formed by representatives elected from its own ranks. The primary aim of the organization is to facilitate, organize, structure, and represent European data protection professionals based on European perspectives and the principles of the GDPR. The EADPP offers certification for data protection professionals within Europe and outside, as GDPR touches any business dealing with EU citizen data. For more information, visit www.eadpp.eu.

About Idka

Founded in 2015, Idka offers an all-in-one collaborative social platform with built-in cloud storage, chat, file sharing and storage, in a safe and secure environment. The platform is subscription-based, which allows Idka to keep user content private and encrypted so that no one can track or sell user data. Idka offers accounts to both business and private users. Headquartered in Stockholm, the company also has offices in Barcelona. For more information, visit www.idka.com

