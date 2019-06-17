The European Association of Data Protection Professionals (EADPP) Chooses Idka as Its Online Platform for Private and Encrypted Collaboration, Communication and Storage

The European Association of Data Protection Professionals (EADPP), a
non-profit association of data protection professionals, and Idka, an
online collaborative platform rooted in digital privacy, today announced
that EADPP will offer Idka to all its members. Idka will give EADPP
members, who are the guardians of Europe’s General Data Protection
Regulation (GDPR), an encrypted communication, collaboration, file
sharing, and storage platform that keeps user data safe. EADPP chose
Idka because the platform delivers an ad-free, noise-free, scam-free,
troll-free environment for all EADPP members. The data protection
community can now work together in an environment that supports its
digital privacy values.
“I think all of us in the privacy sector need to ‘walk the walk’ and use
tools that are in line with our visions and our values as privacy
professionals,” said Marc Vrijhof, EADPP Chairman. “While it’s tempting
to go to popular platforms like Google Drive or Facebook Workplace, our
organization opted for Idka because it ticks all the boxes – a full
suite of collaboration tools with privacy at the forefront.”
Idka offers an all-in-one online collaborative social platform that
includes newsfeed, chat, video calling, groups, photo sharing, file
sharing and cloud storage. Idka does not collect or sell private
information, giving the user control of the content. All communications
are encrypted, ensuring privacy and providing a pure, online gathering
place for chosen groups, such as friends, family and colleagues.
“We live in a world where online collaboration has become essential to
our jobs,” said Göran Wågström, CEO and founder of Idka. “But we must
honor GDPR and each individual’s right to privacy in the digital world.
We are grateful to have the EADPP, a privacy-focused association, choose
Idka not only for the platform’s commitment to privacy, but also for its
function-rich suite of tools.”
Idka is currently available at no charge to individuals for a limited
time, and at a subscription rate based on number of users to
organizations. To sign up for Idka, visit www.idka.com.
About EADPP
Founded in November 2018, the EADPP is a not-for-profit association for
and by European data protection professionals. This is reflected in the
creation of the four EADPP bodies (General Assembly, National Branches,
Committee and Board), each of which is formed by representatives elected
from its own ranks. The primary aim of the organization is to
facilitate, organize, structure, and represent European data protection
professionals based on European perspectives and the principles of the
GDPR. The EADPP offers certification for data protection professionals
within Europe and outside, as GDPR touches any business dealing with EU
citizen data. For more information, visit www.eadpp.eu.
About Idka
Founded in 2015, Idka offers an all-in-one collaborative social platform
with built-in cloud storage, chat, file sharing and storage, in a safe
and secure environment. The platform is subscription-based, which allows
Idka to keep user content private and encrypted so that no one can track
or sell user data. Idka offers accounts to both business and private
users. Headquartered in Stockholm, the company also has offices in
Barcelona. For more information, visit www.idka.com
