The European Contextual Advertising Market (2018-2024) is Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 17.2% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The Europe Contextual Advertising Market is expected to witness market growth of 17.2% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024.

Segments Analyzed

Based on Type, the Contextual Advertising market is segmented into Activity-Based Advertising, Location-Based Advertising and Others.

Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into Mobile Devices, Digital Billboards and Desktops.

The Verticals covered under the report include Consumer Goods, Retail, & Restaurants, Travel, Transportation, & Automotive, BFSI, Telecom & IT, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Government & Education and Others.

Based on Countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Europe Contextual Advertising Market

Chapter 4. Europe Contextual Advertising Market by Deployment

Chapter 5. Europe Contextual Advertising Market by Vertical

Chapter 6. Europe Contextual Advertising Market by Country

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

Microsoft Corporation

Google Inc.

Amazon.com Inc. (Amazon Web Services)

Facebook

Oath Inc.

Yahoo Inc.

Twitter Inc.

Adobe Systems Inc.

Act-On Software Inc.

SAP SE

