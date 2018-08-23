Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The European Contextual Advertising Market (2018-2024) is Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 17.2% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 06:02pm CEST

The "Europe Contextual Advertising Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Contextual Advertising Market is expected to witness market growth of 17.2% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024.

Segments Analyzed

  • Based on Type, the Contextual Advertising market is segmented into Activity-Based Advertising, Location-Based Advertising and Others.
  • Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into Mobile Devices, Digital Billboards and Desktops.
  • The Verticals covered under the report include Consumer Goods, Retail, & Restaurants, Travel, Transportation, & Automotive, BFSI, Telecom & IT, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Government & Education and Others.
  • Based on Countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Europe Contextual Advertising Market

Chapter 4. Europe Contextual Advertising Market by Deployment

Chapter 5. Europe Contextual Advertising Market by Vertical

Chapter 6. Europe Contextual Advertising Market by Country

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Google Inc.
  • Amazon.com Inc. (Amazon Web Services)
  • Facebook
  • Oath Inc.
  • Yahoo Inc.
  • Twitter Inc.
  • Adobe Systems Inc.
  • Act-On Software Inc.
  • SAP SE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x9wprt/the_european?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:51pLORRAINE COPPER : Second Drill at 15,000 Metre Stardust Drill Program
AQ
06:51pISRAEL CORP. : Reports Results for Second Quarter of 2018
PR
06:51pThese Biotech Stocks Are Moving Higher in August
AC
06:49pHUMANA : WPHO, Humana sign Medicare network agreement
AQ
06:49pPINNACLE BK OF ORE : Warwick police arrest Narragansett bank robbery suspect
AQ
06:48pBOEING : Columbia Urban League's annual STEM Expo
AQ
06:47pHALF YEAR RESULTS 2018 : VGP enters into new markets and develops at record pace
PU
06:47pSHIRE : Form 8 (DD) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd
PU
06:47pFEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION : Fannie Mae Reminds Homeowners and Servicers of Mortgage Assistance Options for Areas Affected by Hurricane Lane
PU
06:46pAll Traffic Solutions Publishes Guide to Obtaining Grants for Traffic Calming and Management Solutions for Law Enforcement
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL : Car-Parts Supplier Raises an Alert -- WSJ
2SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : Alibaba revenue beats, but investments prolong margin squeeze
3DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : Copenhagen bank suspected of breaching money laundering act, says Danish watchdog
4COPPER : Oil, copper slip as U.S.-China trade row escalates
5AMBU : AMBU A/S: Interim report Q3 2017/18

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.