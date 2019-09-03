The European Equity Fund, Inc. : Announces Portfolio Manager Change

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: EEA) (the “Fund”) announced today that Britta Weidenbach will replace Gerd Kirsten as the portfolio manager of the Fund effective October 1, 2019. Frank Kuemmet will continue to serve as the Fund’s deputy portfolio manager.

Ms. Weidenbach is the EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) Co-Head of Equities and Head of Portfolio Management European for DWS. She joined DWS in 1999. Prior to her current role, Ms. Weidenbach served as Head of Large Cap Equities for DWS. She has been responsible for managing European equity funds since 2001. Ms. Weidenbach earned a Masters Degree in Economics (“Diplom-Volkswirtin”) from the University of Konstanz and is a CFA Charterholder.

For more information on the Fund, including the most recent month-end performance, visit www.dwsfunds.com or call (800) 349-4281.

Important Information

Investing in foreign securities, particularly those of emerging markets, presents certain risks, such as currency fluctuations, political and economic changes, and market risks. Any fund that concentrates in a particular segment of the market will generally be more volatile than a fund that invests more broadly.

The shares of most closed-end funds, including the Fund, are not continuously offered. Once issued, shares of closed-end funds are bought and sold in the open market through a stock exchange. Shares of closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount to net asset value. The price of a fund’s shares is determined by a number of factors, several of which are beyond the control of the fund. Therefore, a fund cannot predict whether its shares will trade at, below, or above net asset value.

Investments in funds involve risk. Additional risks of the Fund are associated with international investing, such as currency fluctuations, political and economic changes, market risks, government regulations and differences in liquidity, which may increase the volatility of your investment. Foreign security markets generally exhibit greater price volatility and are less liquid than the US market. Additionally, the Fund focuses its investments in certain geographical regions, thereby increasing their vulnerability to developments in that region and potentially subjecting the Funds’ shares to greater price volatility. Some funds have more risk than others. These include funds, such as the Fund, that allow exposure to or otherwise concentrate investments in certain sectors, geographic regions, security types, market capitalization, or foreign securities (e.g., political or economic instability, which can be accentuated in emerging market countries).

The European Union, the United States and other countries have imposed sanctions on Russia in response to Russian military and other actions in recent years. These sanctions have adversely affected Russian individuals, issuers and the Russian economy. Russia, in turn, has imposed sanctions targeting Western individuals, businesses and products. The various sanctions have adversely affected, and may continue to adversely affect, not only the Russian economy, but also the economies of many countries in Europe, including countries in Central and Eastern Europe. The continuation of current sanctions or the imposition of additional sanctions may materially adversely affect the value of the Fund’s portfolio.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

NOT FDIC/ NCUA INSURED • MAY LOSE VALUE • NO BANK GUARANTEE NOT A DEPOSIT • NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY

DWS Distributors, Inc. 222 South Riverside Plaza Chicago, IL 60606-5808 www.dws.com Tel (800) 621-1148 © 2019 DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA. All rights reserved

The brand DWS represents DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and any of its subsidiaries such as DWS Distributors, Inc. which offers investment products or DWS Investment Management Americas, Inc. and RREEF America L.L.C. which offer advisory services. (R-070131-1) (09/19)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190903005726/en/