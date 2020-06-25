Log in
The European Equity Fund, Inc. : Announces Results of Annual Meetings of Stockholders

06/25/2020 | 05:25pm EDT

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: EEA) (the “Fund”) announced today the results of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on June 25, 2020.

Each of the three Class III Directors nominated by the Board of Directors, Dr. Kenneth C. Froewiss, Dr. Wolfgang Leoni and Mr. Christian H. Strenger, was elected to serve for a term of three years and until his respective successor is elected and qualifies; one Class II Director nominated by the Board of Directors, Dr. Holger Hatje, was elected to serve a term of two years and until his successor is elected and qualifies; and one Class I Director, Ms. Hepsen Uzcan, was elected to serve a term of one year and until her successor is elected and qualifies. Stockholders also ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the independent auditors for the Fund. Stockholders did not approve the proposal requesting the Fund to take the steps necessary to declassify the Board of Directors.

A copy of the portfolio manager’s presentation from the meeting is posted to the Fund’s website at www.dws.com.

For more information on the Fund, including its most recent month-end performance, visit dws.com or call (800) 349-4281.

Important Information

Investing in foreign securities, particularly those of emerging markets, presents certain risks, such as currency fluctuations, political and economic changes, and market risks. Any fund that concentrates in a particular segment of the market will generally be more volatile than a fund that invests more broadly.

The shares of most closed-end funds, including the Fund, are not continuously offered. Once issued, shares of closed-end funds are bought and sold in the open market through a stock exchange. Shares of closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount to net asset value. The price of a fund’s shares is determined by a number of factors, several of which are beyond the control of the fund. Therefore, a fund cannot predict whether its shares will trade at, below, or above net asset value.

Investments in funds involve risk. Additional risks of the Fund are associated with international investing, particularly of emerging markets, such as currency fluctuations, political and economic changes, market risks, government regulations and differences in liquidity, which may increase the volatility of your investment. Foreign security markets generally exhibit greater price volatility and are less liquid than the US market. Additionally, the Fund focuses its investments in certain geographical regions, thereby increasing its vulnerability to developments in that region and potentially subjecting the Fund’s shares to greater price volatility. Some funds have more risk than others. These include funds, such as the Fund, that allow exposure to or otherwise concentrate investments in certain sectors, geographic regions, security types, market capitalization, or foreign securities (e.g., political or economic instability, which can be accentuated in emerging market countries).

The European Union, the United States and other countries have imposed sanctions on Russia in response to Russian military and other actions in recent years. These sanctions have adversely affected Russian individuals, issuers and the Russian economy. Russia, in turn, has imposed sanctions targeting Western individuals, businesses and products. The various sanctions have adversely affected, and may continue to adversely affect, not only the Russian economy, but also the economies of many countries in Europe, including countries in Central and Eastern Europe. The continuation of current sanctions or the imposition of additional sanctions may materially adversely affect the value of the Fund’s portfolio.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

“War, terrorism, economic uncertainty, trade disputes, public health crises (including the recent pandemic spread of the novel coronavirus) and related geopolitical events could lead to increased market volatility, disruption to US and world economies and markets and may have significant adverse effects on the fund and their investments.”

NOT FDIC/ NCUA INSURED • MAY LOSE VALUE • NO BANK GUARANTEE

NOT A DEPOSIT • NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY

The brand DWS represents DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and any of its subsidiaries such as DWS Distributors, Inc. which offers investment products or DWS Investment Management Americas, Inc. and RREEF America L.L.C. which offer advisory services. (R-076750-1) (06/20)


© Business Wire 2020
