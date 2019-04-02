The European Leveraged Finance Alliance Publishes First Instalment of Its New ELFA Insights Series, Calling for Greater Accessibility, Consistency and Content in Reporting by Borrowers

The European Leveraged Finance Alliance (ELFA), a professional trade
association for investors in the European leveraged finance market,
today published the first instalment of its new ELFA Insights Series,
calling for improvement to key aspects of disclosure provided to
investors by borrowers.
The ELFA Insights Series is designed to provide a platform for investor
members of ELFA to express their views about issues relating to
disclosure, transparency, and market practices. The initiative reflects
ELFA's remit to facilitate engagement by its members to the broader
market and the general public.
The first instalment highlights the importance of accessibility,
consistency, and content in financial reporting for borrowers, and urges
investors to proactively engage with companies to push for improvements
in these areas.
"Practices such as burying complex and risky covenant provisions in
dense offering documents, barring discussion of such provisions in
roadshow presentations, keeping periodic financial information behind
password-protected websites, and using nebulous and inconsistent
financial definitions in covenant calculations are inconsistent with,
and ill-suited to, a functioning public market."
The first instalment will be followed by in-depth investigations of each
of these elements over the coming months. The Executive Committee of
ELFA hopes that this series will forge a greater understanding of the
implications of poor market practices and propose what can be done to
change them for the better functioning of the European high yield market.
The first instalment of the ELFA Insights Series is available for
download on our website at https://elfainvestors.com/elfa-insights-series.
ABOUT ELFA:
ELFA is a trade association comprised of European leveraged finance
investors that seeks to create a more transparent, efficient, and
resilient leveraged finance market while acting as the voice of its
investor community. Our diverse forum of investors engages with other
industry professionals in order to educate and to promote best practices
and transparency.
ELFA is an independent buyside associate of the High Yield Division of
the Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME). The article
described in this press release represents the views of ELFA, and does
not purport to represent the views of AFME.
