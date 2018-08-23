The European Market for Dehumidifiers (2018-2024) by Type, Application, Distribution Channel and Country - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Europe
The European Dehumidifier Market is expected to witness market growth of
6.9% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024.
Market growth in the region is largely attributed to the growing demand
for absorbent dehumidifiers in hotels, restaurants, food and beverage
industry, office buildings and medical centers.
Segments Analyzed
-
Based on Type, the Dehumidifier market is segmented into Heat pumps,
Refrigerant dehumidifiers (ventilating dehumidifiers), and Chemical
absorbent dehumidifiers (desiccant dehumidifiers).
-
Based on Application, the market is segmented into commercial,
residential and Industrial. Industrial application further segmented
into Food and Beverage Industry, Cold Storage, Construction Industry,
and Others (Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing Processes).
-
The Distribution Channel segment covers Supermarket, Specialty Store,
Online Store, Others.
-
Based on Countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France,
Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. Europe Dehumidifier Market
Chapter 4. Europe Dehumidifier Market by Type
Chapter 5. Europe Dehumidifier Market by Distribution Channel
Chapter 6. Europe Dehumidifier Market by Country
Chapter 7. Company Profiles
-
De'Longhi Appliances S.r.l
-
AB Electrolux (Frigidaire)
-
General Filters Inc.
-
Haier Group Corporation
-
Heat Controller Inc.
-
Honeywell International Inc.
-
LG Electronics Inc.
-
Sunpentown International Inc.
-
Therma-Stor LLC
-
Whirlpool Corporation
