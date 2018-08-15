The European Market for Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) - Forecast to 2025: Cloud-Based LIMS Offer Growth Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Europe
Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market - Companies
Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025"
report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
Europe laboratory information management systems (LIMS) market is
expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.
The report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of
calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
The Europe LIMS market is segmented on the basis of component into
services and software. In 2018, services market segment is valued to
rule with the highest market share 2025.
The Europe LIMS market is segmented on the basis of product type into
broad-based LIMS and industry-specific LIMS. In 2018, broad-based LIMS
segment is valued to rule with the highest CAGR in 2025.
The Europe LIMS market is segmented on the basis of delivery into
on-premise LIMS, cloud-based LIMS and remotely hosted LIMS. In 2018,
cloud-based LIMS segment is valued to rule with the highest CAGR in 2025.
The Europe LIMS market is segmented on the basis of industry type into
biotech/pharma, chemical/energy, food and beverage, diagnostics/medical
device, consumer products, CRO/CMO and others. In 2018, food and
beverage segment is valued to rule with the highest CAGR in 2025.
Market Overview
Drivers
-
Growing Use of LIMS to Comply With Stringent Regulatory Requirements
-
Rising Need for Adoption of LIMS in Various Industries
-
Technological Advancements in LIMS Services
Restraints
-
High Cost of LIMS Product and Services
-
Lack of Integration Standards for Lims
Opportunities
-
Growth in Emerging Markets
-
Cloud-Based LIMS Offer Growth Opportunities
Challenges
-
Interfacing of LIMS With Other Laboratory Systems
-
Lack of Skilled Professionals
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Market Segmentation
3. Market Overview
4. Executive Summary
5. Premium Insights
6. Europe Laboratory Information Management Systems (Lims) Market, by
Component
7. Europe Laboratory Information Management Systems (Lims) Market, by
Product Type
8. Europe Laboratory Information Management Systems (Lims) Market, by
Delivery
9. Europe Laboratory Information Management Systems (Lims) Market, by
Industry Type
10. Europe Laboratory Information Management Systems (Lims) Market by
Geography
11. Europe Laboratory Information Management Systems (Lims) Market,
Company Landscape
12. Company Profiles
-
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
-
McKesson Corporation
-
Abbott
-
Siemens AG
-
Roper Technologies Inc.
-
IBM Corporation
-
PerkinElmer Inc.
-
Illumina Inc.
-
Shimadzu Corporation
-
LabWare
-
LabWorks
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kg33h3/the_european?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180815005268/en/