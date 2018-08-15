The European Market for Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) - Forecast to 2025: Cloud-Based LIMS Offer Growth Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Europe Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market - Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe laboratory information management systems (LIMS) market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The Europe LIMS market is segmented on the basis of component into services and software. In 2018, services market segment is valued to rule with the highest market share 2025.

The Europe LIMS market is segmented on the basis of product type into broad-based LIMS and industry-specific LIMS. In 2018, broad-based LIMS segment is valued to rule with the highest CAGR in 2025.

The Europe LIMS market is segmented on the basis of delivery into on-premise LIMS, cloud-based LIMS and remotely hosted LIMS. In 2018, cloud-based LIMS segment is valued to rule with the highest CAGR in 2025.

The Europe LIMS market is segmented on the basis of industry type into biotech/pharma, chemical/energy, food and beverage, diagnostics/medical device, consumer products, CRO/CMO and others. In 2018, food and beverage segment is valued to rule with the highest CAGR in 2025.

Market Overview

Drivers

Growing Use of LIMS to Comply With Stringent Regulatory Requirements

Rising Need for Adoption of LIMS in Various Industries

Technological Advancements in LIMS Services

Restraints

High Cost of LIMS Product and Services

Lack of Integration Standards for Lims

Opportunities

Growth in Emerging Markets

Cloud-Based LIMS Offer Growth Opportunities

Challenges

Interfacing of LIMS With Other Laboratory Systems

Lack of Skilled Professionals

