The European Market for Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) - Forecast to 2025: Cloud-Based LIMS Offer Growth Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/15/2018 | 11:51am CEST

The "Europe Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market - Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe laboratory information management systems (LIMS) market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The Europe LIMS market is segmented on the basis of component into services and software. In 2018, services market segment is valued to rule with the highest market share 2025.

The Europe LIMS market is segmented on the basis of product type into broad-based LIMS and industry-specific LIMS. In 2018, broad-based LIMS segment is valued to rule with the highest CAGR in 2025.

The Europe LIMS market is segmented on the basis of delivery into on-premise LIMS, cloud-based LIMS and remotely hosted LIMS. In 2018, cloud-based LIMS segment is valued to rule with the highest CAGR in 2025.

The Europe LIMS market is segmented on the basis of industry type into biotech/pharma, chemical/energy, food and beverage, diagnostics/medical device, consumer products, CRO/CMO and others. In 2018, food and beverage segment is valued to rule with the highest CAGR in 2025.

Market Overview

Drivers

  • Growing Use of LIMS to Comply With Stringent Regulatory Requirements
  • Rising Need for Adoption of LIMS in Various Industries
  • Technological Advancements in LIMS Services

Restraints

  • High Cost of LIMS Product and Services
  • Lack of Integration Standards for Lims

Opportunities

  • Growth in Emerging Markets
  • Cloud-Based LIMS Offer Growth Opportunities

Challenges

  • Interfacing of LIMS With Other Laboratory Systems
  • Lack of Skilled Professionals

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Europe Laboratory Information Management Systems (Lims) Market, by Component

7. Europe Laboratory Information Management Systems (Lims) Market, by Product Type

8. Europe Laboratory Information Management Systems (Lims) Market, by Delivery

9. Europe Laboratory Information Management Systems (Lims) Market, by Industry Type

10. Europe Laboratory Information Management Systems (Lims) Market by Geography

11. Europe Laboratory Information Management Systems (Lims) Market, Company Landscape

12. Company Profiles

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • McKesson Corporation
  • Abbott
  • Siemens AG
  • Roper Technologies Inc.
  • IBM Corporation
  • PerkinElmer Inc.
  • Illumina Inc.
  • Shimadzu Corporation
  • LabWare
  • LabWorks

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kg33h3/the_european?w=4


