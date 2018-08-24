The European Market for Office Furniture 2018 - Featuring Ahrend, Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Narbutas, Nowy Styl, Sedus Stoll, Senator, and Steelcase - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "The
European Market for Office Furniture 2018" report has been
added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This is the thirtieth edition of The European Market for Office
Furniture report, analysing the status and prospects of the office
furniture market in Europe (30 countries) through basic data, insights
for major players, product categories, distribution channels and market
forecasts to 2019.
Market Trends And Figures By Country: Basic data for
production, consumption, imports and exports of office furniture and
market forecasts 2018 and 2019. Trends in the office furniture prices by
country, data on employment and turnover per employee are also provided.
Competitive System: Sales data and market shares of the
leading European office furniture manufacturers. Rankings of company
sales are broken down by country and by segment (product type: seating,
desking systems, executive office furniture, filing systems/storage,
wall-to-wall units, meeting rooms and communal areas). The report also
includes addresses of 300 office furniture companies.
Distribution System: The analysis of office furniture
distribution channels by country covers: direct sales, office
specialists, non-specialists and others. A breakdown of office furniture
sales by distribution channel is available for the top companies.
Product Type Analysis: Office furniture production is
broken down by product type (seating: executive office chairs, operative
office chairs, visitor chairs, folding/stackable chairs and others;
operative desking systems: adjustable and not adjustable, free-standing
and panel based; executive office furniture; filing systems/storage;
wall-to-wall units; furniture for meeting rooms and communal areas).
Focus On: Swivel Chairs: The report offers a detailed
analysis of office seating volumes and brand positioning. The number and
the performance of swivel chairs sold in 2016 and 2017 and brand
positioning by average "net price" are given for seven major countries
(Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Poland and Sweden).
Values include both products manufactured in Europe and products
imported from extra-European countries.
New: Height Adjustable Tables: This year edition
includes the results of an additional survey on Height Adjustable Tables
(HAT). Data presented are divided by country/region and include:
breakdown by fixed and height-adjustable desks, type of mechanisms,
mechanisms control, main demanding markets/regions, main suppliers of
mechanisms and their location.
International Trade: A breakdown of European office
furniture imports and exports is provided by country and by product type
(office furniture and office seating).
Companies Featured
-
Ahrend Group
-
Haworth Europe
-
Herman Miller Europe
-
Kinnarps
-
Narbutas
-
Nowy Styl
-
Sedus Stoll
-
Senator
-
Steelcase
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cxh4g8/the_european?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005298/en/