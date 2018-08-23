The European Smart Connected Washing Machine Market to 2024: CAGR to Grow at 22.1% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Europe
Smart Connected Washing Machine Market Analysis (2018-2024)"
The Europe Smart Connected Washing Machine Market is expected to witness
market growth of 22.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2024).
Smart connected washing machines are offers various advantages over
traditional washing machines such as easy operability, energy saving,
and less time consumption.
Additionally, product advancements have added to the development of
smart connected washing machines that increase comfort level and
convenience for customers. Hence, all these factors are collectively
fuelling the market growth.
Segments Analyzed
-
Based on Product Type, the Smart Connected Washing Machine market is
segmented into Front Load and Top Load.
-
The End-users covered under the report includes Residential and
Commercial.
-
Based on Countries, the Smart Connected Washing Machine market
segments the market into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy,
and Rest of Europe.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. Europe Smart Connected Washing Machine Market
Chapter 4. Europe Smart Connected Washing Machine Market by End-user
Chapter 5. Europe Smart Connected Washing Machine Market by Country
Chapter 6. Company Profiles
-
Robert Bosch GmbH
-
Samsung Group
-
LG Electronics Inc.
-
Siemens AG
-
Haier Group Corporation
-
AB Electrolux
-
Whirlpool Corporation
-
Techtronic Industries
-
Panasonic Corporation
-
GE Appliances
