The Evergreen Harvard Group Participates in the New England Condominium Expo

06/13/2019 | 12:31pm EDT

Bedford, NH, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Evergreen Harvard Group (EHG), an Associa company, recently participated in the New England Condominium Expo at the Seaport Hotel & World Trade Center in Boston, Massachusetts.

The event hosted board members, property managers, condominium and homeowner association decision makers, and apartment building owners. Attendees learned about the latest services from more than 175 exhibitors and had the opportunity to attend educational seminars, network with peers, and get advice from industry experts.

“The New England Condominium Expo is a great way to communicate with building service professionals, learn about different services, and discover what is new in the residential housing community,” stated David Boston, AMS®, PCAM®, EHG president. “I want to thank all of the EHG employees that planned, set up the company booth, and participated in the event. The expo had a great crowd, and The Evergreen Harvard Group was well represented.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa
Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa
Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
