The Fairholme Focused Income Fund Announces Dividend

On September 28, 2018, the Fairholme Focused Income Fund (NASDAQ:FOCIX)
(or the “Fund”) distributed an Ordinary Income dividend of $0.11523 per
share to shareholders of record as of September 27, 2018. The Fund’s
Net Asset Value (“NAV”) was reduced by the amount of the distribution.
The Record Date, Ex-Dividend Date, Payable Date, and Cents-Per-Share are
as follows:
|
THE FAIRHOLME FOCUSED INCOME FUND
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Distribution Type
|
|
Record Date
|
|
Ex-Dividend
Date
|
|
Payable Date
|
|
Cents-Per-Share
|
Ordinary Income
|
|
September 27, 2018
|
|
September 28, 2018
|
|
September 28, 2018
|
|
$0.11523
Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.
The Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses
should be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus
contains this and other important information about the Fund, and it may
be obtained by calling Shareholder Services at (866) 202-2263 or
visiting our website www.fairholmefunds.com.
Read it carefully before investing.
Investing in the Fund involves risk including loss of principal. The
Fund is a non-diversified mutual fund, which means that the Fund invests
in a smaller number of securities when compared to more diversified
funds. This strategy exposes the Fund and its shareholders to greater
risk of loss from adverse developments affecting portfolio companies.
The Fund’s investments are also subject to interest rate risk, which is
the risk that the value of a security will decline because of a change
in general interest rates. Investments subject to interest rate risk
will usually decrease in value when interest rates rise and rise in
value when interest rates decline. Also, securities with long maturities
typically experience a more pronounced change in value when interest
rates change. Debt securities are subject to credit risk (potential
default by the issuer). The Fund may invest without limit in lower-rated
securities. Compared to higher-rated fixed income securities,
lower-rated debt may entail greater risk of default and market
volatility.
