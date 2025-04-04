The Fiber Laser Market 2018-2025: $4.4 Billion Global Opportunity Analysis - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Fiber Laser Market by Type and Application - Global Opportunity Analysis
The global fiber lasers market accounted for $1,782 million in 2017, and
is projected to reach $4,403 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of
11.9% from 2018 to 2025.
Factors such as the improved performance over other alternative
technologies, less CO2 emission, and less power consumption drive the
fiber laser market. The performance and utilization of fiber lasers are
continually expanding. Furthermore, increase in innovations have greatly
reduced the costs associated with fiber lasers, when contrasted with
alternate technologies. Better innovation implies fiber lasers are
becoming stronger, more effective, and more energy efficient.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
-
Eco-Friendly Technology
-
Technological Advancement with Respect to Fiber Lasers
-
High Beam Quality and a Lower Cost of Ownership
Restraints
-
Reduced Cutting Speed while Processing Thicker Materials
-
Undesired Pulse Pedestals and Nonlinear Optical Effects
Opportunity
-
Automobile and Mobile Electronics Applications
Profiles for:
Key Players
-
Amonics Ltd.
-
Apollo Instruments Inc.
-
Coherent Inc.
-
IPG Photonics Corporation
-
Jenoptik Laser GmbH
-
CY Laser SRL
-
NKT Photonics A/S
-
Quantel Group
-
TRUMPF
-
Toptica Photonics AG
Other Players
-
O.R. Lasertechnologie GmbH
-
Sigma Mechatronics Pvt. Ltd.
-
SPI Lasers Limited
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
Chapter 3: Market Overview
Chapter 4: Global Fiber Laser Market, by Type
Chapter 5: Global Fiber Laser Market, by Application
Chapter 6: Global Fiber Laser Market, by Geography
Chapter 7: Company Profiles
