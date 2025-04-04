The Fiber Laser Market 2018-2025: $4.4 Billion Global Opportunity Analysis - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Fiber Laser Market by Type and Application - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fiber lasers market accounted for $1,782 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $4,403 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.9% from 2018 to 2025.

Factors such as the improved performance over other alternative technologies, less CO2 emission, and less power consumption drive the fiber laser market. The performance and utilization of fiber lasers are continually expanding. Furthermore, increase in innovations have greatly reduced the costs associated with fiber lasers, when contrasted with alternate technologies. Better innovation implies fiber lasers are becoming stronger, more effective, and more energy efficient.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Eco-Friendly Technology

Technological Advancement with Respect to Fiber Lasers

High Beam Quality and a Lower Cost of Ownership

Restraints

Reduced Cutting Speed while Processing Thicker Materials

Undesired Pulse Pedestals and Nonlinear Optical Effects

Opportunity

Automobile and Mobile Electronics Applications

Profiles for:

Key Players

Amonics Ltd.

Apollo Instruments Inc.

Coherent Inc.

IPG Photonics Corporation

Jenoptik Laser GmbH

CY Laser SRL

NKT Photonics A/S

Quantel Group

TRUMPF

Toptica Photonics AG

Other Players

O.R. Lasertechnologie GmbH

Sigma Mechatronics Pvt. Ltd.

SPI Lasers Limited

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Global Fiber Laser Market, by Type

Chapter 5: Global Fiber Laser Market, by Application

Chapter 6: Global Fiber Laser Market, by Geography

Chapter 7: Company Profiles

