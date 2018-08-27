The First March for the State of Pennsylvania Composed by Lehigh Valley Musician

The first March ever composed for the state of Pennsylvania will be
débuted by The Marine Band of Allentown under the direction of Tom
Heinick during their last concert of the season on Sunday, September
16th at 3:00 PM. The inaugural performance of “The Pennsylvania March”,
composed by Bethlehem, PA musician, Ron DeGrandis, will be performed in
Allentown’s West Park, located on North 16th & West Turner Streets. The
concert is free and open to the public.
The Pennsylvania March is an American “first.” Although every state
except New Jersey has a state song (Pennsylvania’s dates from 1990),
few, if any, have a march in the grand tradition of America’s brass
marching and circus bands!
“The idea for The Pennsylvania March came from a close friend, the late
John Jankowich, who enjoyed my compositions,” Mr. DeGrandis said. “He
discovered that no one has ever composed a ‘Pennsylvania March’! Our
state only has the Pennsylvania Polka and the song, Pennsylvania 6-5000.
So, I sketched out musical ideas on the piano over the last two years
and developed the final composition. As you listen to the March, you’ll
hear the rhythmic motif of the word Pennsylvania throughout the
composition. The March is dedicated to the memory of John Jankowich.”
About Ron DeGrandis
A Pennsylvania native and prolific composer, conductor, musician and
instructor, Ron DeGrandis holds music education degrees from Temple
University and West Chester University, and has earned graduate credits
from Vandercook College, Chicago and Philadelphia’s University of the
Arts. He retired in 2011 after 30 years as music instructor at Easton
Area Middle School, where he conducted the school’s award-winning
concert, marching bands, orchestra, and jazz band. He is a dedicated
musician including 38 years as a violist with the Allentown Symphony
Orchestra. He’s a member of many professional musical organizations and
owner of https://www.rondegrandismusic.com,
offering arrangements and original compositions.
About The Marine Band of Allentown
The Marine Band of Allentown was founded in 1903 and played more than
130 engagements in its first year. A civilian band based out of
Allentown, Lehigh Valley, is not affiliated with the United States
Marine Corps, and is now in its 115th year. http://www.allentownmarinebandinc.com/history.html
