Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The First Norwegian Bank Selected to Demo at Finovate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 04:36am EST

LONDON, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Monobank, a cloud-based bank focused on consumer finance in the Nordics, showcased its new white label credit card app Mono Pay for Europe's finance and fintech industry in London.

More than 1,400 participants from over 300 of the largest financial institutions in Europe attend the Finovate conference. The companies that provide demos are hand-picked by Finovate, and only the most innovative solutions are presented, according to Finovate.

The fintech bank Monobank was on stage to showcase its new, innovative credit card and payment platform.

“We are very proud to have been selected by Finovate. Mono Pay is a white label credit card solution that we are now launching for partners across Europe. This is a unique opportunity to showcase Mono Pay to an audience of potential partners, banks, fintech companies and investors from all over Europe,” says Bent Gjendem, CEO of the Bank.

The Widerøe card is the first launch on this solution. Monobank has collaborated with Widerøe Flyveselskap, the largest regional airline in Norway, to launch a credit card specifically designed for Widerøe's customers.

Monobank is the only company from Norway to hold a demo this year, and the first Norwegian bank in Finovate's 12-year history.

In a demo, the companies are given seven minutes to show off their product. No PowerPoint presentation or video is allowed, only live demonstration of the product.

"Mono Pay has been referred to as a ‘game changer,’ and we are very pleased to have showcased the smart solutions our bank has made," says Gjendem.

Special Discount for Main 3-Day Event and Add-on Summit Day

To save 20% on Finovate’s Europe Conference, use the following hyperlink: 20% OFF FinovateEurope (or enter promo code FKV2349NNP2 at checkout)

About Monobank

Monobank ASA, a digital bank focused on consumer finance in the Nordics, is a cloud-based bank with strong focus on customer experience and fintech solutions. Monobank is based in Bergen, Norway and started operation in November 2015. The bank has experienced strong growth and became profitable after only three quarters.

Visit https://monobank.no for more information.

Contact:

Bent Gjendem, CEO
bent.gjendem@monobank.no
Telephone: +47 996 11 996


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:09aARC GROUP : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:07aAUSTRALIAN UNITED INVESTMENT : Appendix 4D, Statement for the Half Year Ending 31 December 201
PU
05:07aSINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Announcement to the SGX for the third quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2018
PU
05:07aSINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Management Discussion and Analysis (31 December 2018)
PU
05:07aMEDIA RELEASE : Optus delivers continuing customer growth and leads in 5G
PU
05:07aParans receives multimillion order for tunnel project in Holland
AQ
05:06aAFCON : Chidzambwa's Foreign Brigade Headache
AQ
05:06aASTRAZENECA : Turns a Corner After a Decade of Struggles -- 2nd Update
DJ
05:05aQATAR ISLAMIC BANK : QIB participates in Education City Career Fair 2019
AQ
05:05aOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS CMP SAOG : Ooredoo Group records QR30bn in revenue for 2018
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DANONE : Nestle's overhaul starts to pay off as growth accelerates
2NESTLÉ : NESTLE : Nestlé reports full-year results for 2018
3MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC : MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : sees progress as revenue beats guidance
4CREDIT SUISSE GROUP : CREDIT SUISSE : Posts First Annual Profit in Four Years
5DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : rebuffs reported calls to cut investment unit

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.