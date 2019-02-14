The First Norwegian Bank Selected to Demo at Finovate

LONDON, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Monobank , a cloud-based bank focused on consumer finance in the Nordics, showcased its new white label credit card app Mono Pay for Europe's finance and fintech industry in London.



More than 1,400 participants from over 300 of the largest financial institutions in Europe attend the Finovate conference. The companies that provide demos are hand-picked by Finovate, and only the most innovative solutions are presented, according to Finovate.

The fintech bank Monobank was on stage to showcase its new, innovative credit card and payment platform.

“We are very proud to have been selected by Finovate. Mono Pay is a white label credit card solution that we are now launching for partners across Europe. This is a unique opportunity to showcase Mono Pay to an audience of potential partners, banks, fintech companies and investors from all over Europe,” says Bent Gjendem, CEO of the Bank.

The Widerøe card is the first launch on this solution. Monobank has collaborated with Widerøe Flyveselskap, the largest regional airline in Norway, to launch a credit card specifically designed for Widerøe's customers.

Monobank is the only company from Norway to hold a demo this year, and the first Norwegian bank in Finovate's 12-year history.

In a demo, the companies are given seven minutes to show off their product. No PowerPoint presentation or video is allowed, only live demonstration of the product.

"Mono Pay has been referred to as a ‘game changer,’ and we are very pleased to have showcased the smart solutions our bank has made," says Gjendem.

About Monobank

Monobank ASA, a digital bank focused on consumer finance in the Nordics, is a cloud-based bank with strong focus on customer experience and fintech solutions. Monobank is based in Bergen, Norway and started operation in November 2015. The bank has experienced strong growth and became profitable after only three quarters.

Visit https://monobank.no for more information.

