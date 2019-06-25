Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Five-Year Flat: Technology Could Buy Priceless Time for Seniors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

Lake City, Colo., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Green Builder Media announces a ground-breaking special report on Assisted Living Technology (ALT). In the recent issue of Green Builder, which houses the report, Editor-in-Chief Matt Power says it is time for tech companies to move way beyond clappers and wheelchair ramps. ALT looks at the potential of accessory dwelling units as a timely trend--a transition to affordable, independent living for seniors as they grow frailer.

"A lot of consumer electronics, taken out of context, seem frivolous and wasteful. Here's a chance to change that narrative," says Green Builder Editor-in-Chief Matt Power. "When you look at today's reality of families facing the inevitability of old age, it can be pretty scary. Even for people with large retirement funds, assisted living costs can rip through those in a matter of months. By comparison, the smart application of tech with well-designed interiors costs a fraction of that amount."

The ALT home of the near future will combine low-tech and high-tech solutions that give residents many forms of "assist" as they go through the day, both physical and mental. Cork floors absorb fall impacts as built-in fall detectors alert family. Passive monitoring tools maintain privacy (i.e. no surveillance cameras), but let the right people know when water use or TV watching patterns change. Driverless taxis whisk seniors to holiday dinner, and deliver them safely back home.

"Honestly, we're encouraging the tech people to dive into this problem in a big way," Power says. "Would you rather spend $25,000 a month to ship your parents off to an assited care community, or build an ADU with the right ALT features for $100,000 that will appreciate in value every year, and greatly reduce the stress on you and your family?"

The Green Builder special report highlights "The Five-Year Flat" (see infographic with this release). Combining the latest wireless tech with traditional accessible features (such as step-in bathtubs), the "granny flat" of the future still looks and feels like home. And Assisted Living Technology is economically far more affordable than assisted care living. Features of an energy-efficient ADU could include: 

  • Virtual "resistance" travel--exercise combined with virtual reality travel
  • Memory station--a centralized to-do board that offer audio reminders and email
  • Health checkup center--no intrusive interface, the system works through the bathroom mirror
  • Secure perimeter--lights, alarms and sprinkler control ward off fires and trespassers
  • Stair assist--live in a multi-level house by standing on a pad and whisking up stairs
  • Autonomous vehicles--step in the car and speak the destination
  • Water Monitoring--unusual water use patterns trigger call to family
  • Power-down back up system--keeps important connections up and running at all times
  • Intuitive appliances--refrigerators tracks presence or lack of food and orders food
  • Smart floors--softer materials to absorb the shock of falls

"Think about this. Where do you want to live when you're 80?" Power asks. "Would you rather live next door to your daughter and your grandchildren, or in some unfamiliar institution? Tech may not help much if extreme Alzheimer's kicks in, but maybe ALT can buy us enough time to come up with some better treatments for dementia and other illnesses." 

Download the report here. 




Attachment 

Cati O'Keefe
Green Builder Media
5135320185
cati.okeefe@greenbuildermedia.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:24pTORONTO DOMINION BANK : Individuals with Disabilities Increased Participation in Sports, New TD Survey Finds
PR
12:24pIHS Markit to Integrate Cappitech Technology In SFTR Reporting Solution
BU
12:23pAM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of Members of Erie Insurance Group and Erie Family Life Insurance Company
BU
12:22pItaly's Tria sees no obstacles to budget deal with EU
RE
12:22pRIGHTMOVE PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:22pBTB REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : announces the acquisition of two properties located on the South Shore of Montréal, Québec
AQ
12:22pHOPSCOTCH GROUPE : renforce sa participation au capital de Sopexa
GL
12:21pCAIXABANK : The Company hereby informs about the liquidation price and the liquidation amount in relation to the warrants issued with an expiration date 21 June 2019.
PU
12:21pPENNANT INTERNATIONAL : ACSC-22 Students Visit Pennant
PU
12:21pMICROSOFT : OneDrive strengthens security with Personal Vault, boosts standalone storage plan to 100 GB at no additional charge
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : sues U.S. government over 'impossible' task of policing exports to China
2IQIYI INC : IQIYI : China's iQiyi looks abroad after hitting 100 million paying subscribers
3DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Takes Hit From Recall
4GOLD : Gold soars to six-year high as trade, as Iran tensions mount
5ABBVIE : AbbVie looks beyond Humira with $63 billion deal for Botox-maker Allergan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About