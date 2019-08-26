Log in
The Floow : Taps Danny Maco to Head North and South American Operations

08/26/2019 | 10:32am EDT

Seasoned Telematics Leader to Expand Company’s Connected Technology Offering

The Floow, one of the world’s leading automotive insurance telematics companies, has named Danny Maco as its new Senior Vice President and General Manager in the Americas. Maco, a proven leader in the telematics industry, will oversee The Floow’s management, growth and expansion throughout North and South America.

The Floow opened its North American headquarters in Detroit in September 2017. Combining advanced technology, data science and driver behavior training, The Floow provides drivers, insurers and auto manufacturers with an innovative telematics platform to increase driver safety and business profitability.

“My focus has always been on connected solutions and the consumer experience, particularly in the digital and mobile areas,” said Maco. “With the rapid growth of automotive technologies that connect us, it’s an exciting time to be in this space, and I look forward to bringing The Floow’s unique telematics solutions to a broader market, which ultimately will lead to safer roadways.”

Previously, Maco served as Head of Telematics and Connected Solutions at CSAA Insurance Group, where he was responsible for overall program strategy in UBI/telematics, mobile and connected home products.

Before joining CSAA, Maco was a product manager at HiMEX, where he oversaw consumer experience, analytics and community and was product manager of the mobile UBI product.

Maco’s focus on the consumer experience evolved from his roles as general manager at University Games, where he ran the digital/mobile division and managed their eComm business, as CEO of Snapshot Media and as VP, Privacy for Adzilla, an ISP based behavioral analytics and media company.

Maco also served as international CIO for the SAES Getters Group and is the co-author of the book “CIO Wisdom: Best Practices from Silicon Valley’s Leading IT Experts” (Prentice Hall Professional, 2013).

Aldo Monteforte, Chief Executive Officer of The Floow, said Maco’s experience will play a major role in the company’s global growth and expansion. “Danny’s background in the insurance telematics industry as well as in digital and mobile will be invaluable to The Floow as we continue to grow in the U.S. and beyond. We look forward to having his expertise leading the Americas team, and we’re proud to have him on board.”

EDITOR’S NOTE: A high-resolution headshot for Danny Maco is available at: https://www.dropbox.com/s/adgypj23d2yto6o/Danny_Maco_Headshot_The_Floow.JPG?dl=0

About The Floow

Based in Sheffield in the UK and Detroit in the U.S., The Floow is one of the world’s leading telematics innovators, with the mission of making mobility safer and smarter for everyone. Its user-friendly telematics platform provides drivers with actionable insights and engagement propositions that improve safety and loyalty, and allow insurers, fleet companies and auto manufacturers to make more informed and profitable decisions.


© Business Wire 2019
