The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch® : Opens Sunday, March 1

A Blooming Rainbow of Color Signals the Beginning of Spring

The “flower heaven” of Southern California makes its debut in a few short weeks when The Flower Fields opens on Sunday, March 1 in Carlsbad Ranch. The recent rains and burst of sunny So-Cal sunshine is proving to make for a strong, healthy bloom.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200218006002/en/

The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch (Photo: Business Wire)

This season, the 50-acre rainbow of Tecolote Ranunculus overlooking the Pacific Ocean is not the only enticing experience for guests.

Top “little known” things to do at The Flower Fields this season:

Stay for lunch. During the weekends, The Flower Fields welcomes local favorite Dang Brother’s Pizza and Corbin’s BBQ, as well as Tap Truck for beer and wine. Picnic tables available for guests.

Snack on sweet treats. A hidden secret to many, guests can enjoy sweet delights such as Dole Whips, ice cream cones and strawberry short cake.

Experience after-hours events. From wine tasting to yoga, The Flower Fields offers memorable, one-of-a-kind experiences amidst the beautiful blooms. Reserve early, these sell out fast!

Enjoy live music. Whatever your style of music, The Flower Fields offers country, swing and everything in between during the weekends.

New for 2020: U-Pick Blueberries. In late March and April, guests are invited to pick fresh blueberries from the field’s small blueberry patch to take home and enjoy.*

The Flower Fields is open to the public from 9am – 6pm from March 1 to May 10, 2020. The Flower Fields provides free parking, restroom facilities and accessibility for people with disabilities. Admission is $18 for adults, $16 for seniors 60+ and military, $9 for children 3–10, and free for children under the age of three. Season passes and group tours are also available. Private events available to book year around including corporate groups and weddings. *Check on availability of blueberries, while supplies last.

Images for The Flower Fields can be downloaded on our Dropbox account: http://bit.ly/1FYSg7T

Website: www.theflowerfields.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/theflowerfields

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the_flower_fields/

Address: The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch®, 5704 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad, CA 92008

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200218006002/en/