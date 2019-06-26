The Fluid Power Technology Conference Expands to Cleveland

The event exclusively dedicated to fluid power technology will be held at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center November 19 and 20, 2019

WTWH Media, LLC, parent company of Fluid Power World, today announced that it is expanding its Fluid Power Technology Conference (FPTC) to Cleveland, Ohio on November 19 and 20, 2019. The event — which brings together design engineers and maintenance personnel with fluid power manufacturers and industry experts — will be held at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center.

“We’re excited to bring the FPTC to our hometown, which has always been a hub for manufacturers and users of fluid power technologies,” said Michael Ference, Publisher. “Cleveland is home to some of the biggest and most well-known names in the industry, and with its strong manufacturing base, these technologies are used heavily throughout Cleveland and all of Ohio.”

FPTC Cleveland will also feature several plenary sessions led by industry experts and presentations from the stage by sponsoring exhibitors with technical deep dives on specific components and technologies. The event also features intimate networking opportunities, with manufacturers being available at their booths as well as additional chances to chat in more informal settings including an evening cocktail hour.

Paul Heney, VP, Editorial Director, explained that not only will global experts be on hand to educate attendees, but local and renowned experts will be conducting plenary sessions.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled than to report that Dr. Joseph A. Kovach, President of KoMotion Technologies Ltd. — a well-respected expert who retired from a long career as an expert in innovation and R&D — will be presenting the opening keynote,” Heney said. “His presentation, ‘Five technologies that will change the future of fluid power,’ will certainly be an informative and entertaining opening session.”

Kovach founded KoMotion Technologies Ltd., an engineering consulting organization focused on motion and control technologies with emphasis on new product innovation for major industrial firms. His firm has collaborated on several government contracts in the areas of advanced manufacturing technologies (AmTech), high efficiency pump-motor development, and the Center for Compact and Efficient Fluid Power (CCEFP).

In addition, returning to Cleveland are Fluid Power World favorites Carl Dyke, founder of CD Industrial Group, and Josh Cosford, Operations Manager of Higginson Equipment.

Dyke is a contributing editor for Fluid Power World and has presented live schematics and personal stories at the FPTC each year, with in-depth looks at mobile and industrial hydraulic systems, maintenance, and troubleshooting. For 20 years, his team has specialized in media-rich training tools that bring fluid power and electrical control systems to life on-screen. Cosford is a Fluid Power World reader favorite, contributing to both the magazine and its websites. He has more than a decade of experience with fluid power systems and has been involved in the design and sales of hydraulic systems since 2006 and is the Director of Communications for the Canadian Fluid Power Society.

About the Fluid Power Technology Conference

The Fluid Power Technology Conference provides technical fluid power information to professionals who design, maintain, repair, and operate machinery and equipment powered by fluid power systems, both hydraulic and pneumatic. For more information, visit cle.fluidpowertechconference.com.

About WTWH Media, LLC

WTWH Media LLC is an integrated b2b media company serving the design engineering, hospitality, life sciences, retail, robotics, electronics and renewable energy markets with more than 40 web sites, live & digital events, custom digital services and seven print publications. More information at marketing.wtwhmedia.com.

