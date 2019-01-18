Log in
The Forgotten Nassar Survivors -- Engler's Forced Resignation -- A Fresh Start For MSU

01/18/2019 | 02:12pm EST

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Jan. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Scarlato & Penny, P.C. reports that on January 17, 2019 Michigan State University (MSU) Board of Trustees accepted and accelerated John Engler's resignation and picked a new interim president. Satish Udpa, former dean of the College of Engineering will serve as the new interim president which was effective immediately.  This announcement comes on the heels of Engler's comments to the Detroit News editorial board where he is reported to have said that some of the Nassar assault survivors were enjoying the spot light. Many at MSU have been calling for Engler's resignation for some time. Each Board of Trustees meeting has been met with pleas for Engler's removal. 

At the Board meeting yesterday MSU Trustee Kelly Tebay said: "[t]o the survivors and your families and this community: We hear you and we're listening and we are sorry it took so long," referring to the women who were sexually assaulted by former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Attorney Melissa Hague, who represents several victims who were assaulted and abused by Nassar, and whose claims against MSU have not yet been resolved, offered the following comments:

We are hopeful that this change in administration signals a change in how MSU has been treating the forgotten Nassar victims.

To date, MSU has made no indication that it will afford these forgotten Nassar victims the same justice and closure it has afforded to the other Nassar victims.  These girls, who include minors and Olympians who were repeatedly abused by MSU's sports medicine doctor, deserve equal justice.  The past administration's failure to acknowledge this has marginalized the abuse these girls have suffered and has perpetuated that abuse which has caused severe trauma to many of these young girls.

I applaud the Board's actions yesterday and hope that it will stand by the words of Trustee Tebay by acknowledging the forgotten Nassar Survivors and allowing them to heal along with their sister survivors.

Several hundred lawsuits have been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Michigan Southern Division on behalf of Nassar's victims. Those cases have been consolidated under Lead Case No. 1:17-cv-00029, Denhollander et al. v Michigan State University et al. 

For more information about this case you can contact attorney Melissa Hague at 484-342-0700. 

Contact: Melissa Hague
GOLDMAN SCARLATO & PENNY PC
Email: Hague@lawgsp.com
Phone: (484)342-0700

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-forgotten-nassar-survivors----englers-forced-resignation----a-fresh-start-for-msu-300781025.html

SOURCE Goldman Scarlato & Penny, P.C.


© PRNewswire 2019
