The Fort Collins Utilities (CO) Selects ACS for an Advanced Distribution Management System

08/29/2019 | 05:41pm EDT

ATLANTA, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Control Systems (ACS), an Indra company, announced that Fort Collins Utilities, in Colorado, has selected ACS for their Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS) as part of a multi-year digital transformation project. This journey will bring Fort Collins to the forefront of the electric utility industry. Fort Collins Utilities' objective is to increase system resiliency for their customers, as well as address the changing landscape of the utility industry. This initiative provides a technology roadmap for other utilities interested in grid modernization.

(PRNewsfoto/Advanced Control Systems)

The first phase includes the implementation of  PRISM OMS (outage management system) that will greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of  Fort Collins Utilities' operations and crews, as they work to restore power after outages.  By leveraging the ACS suite of mobile applications, the crews will have access to real-time system information in the field and be able to provide vital information about outages so customers will be better informed regarding estimated time for restoration.

"Both Fort Collins Utilities and ACS share the vision of where the utility industry is headed and want to be leaders when it comes to grid modernization," explains Jon Grooters, Sales Director for ACS.

"Fort Collins Utilities understands our customers need to be informed as power outages impact both residents and businesses. Our effort with this project is to modernize our system to meet those expectations for our customers' success," states Kevin R. Gertig, Utilities Executive Director.

About ACS

ACS, an Indra company (www.acspower.com), is a leading provider of real-time utility solutions, grid control software solutions and advanced automation technology that enhances operational performance of the electric power industry. The combined portfolio of ACS solutions and Minsait's Onesait Utilities solutions represents the most comprehensive end-to-end solution suite across the energy value chain and includes ADMS, EMS, SCADA, OMS, RTUs, GIS, MDM, CIS, WFM, IoT platform and mobile applications to automate utility business processes.

About Minsait

Minsait, an Indra company (www.minsait.com), is the leading firm in Digital Transformation Consultancy and Information Technologies in Spain and Latin America. Minsait possesses a high degree of specialization and knowledge of the sector, which it backs up with its high capability to integrate the core world with the digital world, its leadership in innovation and digital transformation, and its flexibility. Thus, it focuses its offering on high-impact value propositions, based on end-to-end solutions, with a remarkable degree of segmentation, which enables it to achieve tangible impacts for its customers in each industry with a transformational focus. Its capabilities and leadership are demonstrated in its product range, under the brand Onesait, and its across-the-board range of services.

About Indra

Indra (www.indracompany.com) is one of the leading global technology and consulting companies and the technological partner for core business operations of its customers world-wide. It is a world-leader in providing proprietary solutions in specific segments in Transport and Defense markets, and the leading firm in Digital Transformation Consultancy and Information Technologies in Spain and Latin America through its affiliate Minsait. Its business model is based on a comprehensive range of proprietary products, with a high-value focus and with a high innovation component. In the 2018 financial year, Indra achieved revenue of €3.104 billion, with 43,000 employees, a local presence in 46 countries and business operations in over 140 countries.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-fort-collins-utilities-co-selects-acs-for-an-advanced-distribution-management-system-300909473.html

SOURCE Advanced Control Systems


© PRNewswire 2019
Latest news "Companies"
