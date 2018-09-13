The Fort Harrison Historic Tour Provides a look into Past and Present Community Activities

CLEARWATER, Fla., Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saturday, August 25th 18 people visited the Historic Fort Harrison to see the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization’s religious retreat. They learned about its history, got their questions about the religion answered and saw some of the community activities the Church hosts as well.



Fort Harrison Historic tour take guests through Fort Harrison gardens





Guests were first shown the bustling Grand Fort Harrison lobby with its gold leafed moldings, black and white checkered marbled floor and other historic details of the 92-year-old building.

While touring, the guests had the opportunity to see the Fort Harrison in full swing during the Ebony Awakening Convention. Ebony Awakening has the mission to provide solutions and education for African American community leaders from across the U.S. to help uplift their communities.

In addition to the Auditorium and Fort Harrison Gardens, the guests viewed the beautiful Crystal Ballroom with its 11,000 piece Bohemian crystal chandelier and oval oak hard wood dance floor which hosted dinners and dances for the areas social elite in its early days, and is used for community events today.

The guests visited some of the amenities frequented by Scientologists staying at the religious retreat including the Tea Lounge which boasts over 60 different types of teas and the Hibiscus Restaurant the Fort Harrison’s fine dining restaurant. They met the maître d’ who gave them details about the menu, the Chef training and the ribbon he was wearing, awarded to him by the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs, the world’s oldest international food and wine society.

In addition to learning about the Fort Harrison’s historical features, guests asked questions about Scientology’s beliefs, symbols such as the 8-point cross, spiritual counselling and staff uniforms. Those who wanted to know more about the Church’s Spiritual Cathedral across the street – the Flag Building - visited the Scientology Information Center afterwards and watched “Inside Scientology: Flag,” an episode from the Scientology TV Network which provides a visual tour of the building and an intimate look at the history and significance of the Church of Scientology’s spiritual headquarters.

Guests stated, “I had no idea what this looked like on the inside until now. You really don’t see the full warmth and the beauty until you see it from the inside” and “Thank you for the tour. I enjoyed it and the building was quite impressive. I had no idea that people can be Scientologists and be part of other religions – like that Christian minister from the convention who said he was also a Scientologist. That really blew me away!”

The next Historic Fort Harrison Tour will be on the September 29th. To be included in the event, or for more information about community events held at the Fort Harrison, please contact Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center at (727) 467-6966 or email amber@cos.flag.org .

THE FORT HARRISON:

The Fort Harrison serves at the international religious retreat for the Church of Scientology. With more than 11,000 Scientology Churches, Missions and groups spanning six continents, Scientologists come to Clearwater for religious training and ministerial services. The Fort Harrison is made available to community groups and charities for their special events and fundraisers. Scientology is an applied religious philosophy based on the work of L. Ron Hubbard.

For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at appleTV, fireTV and ROKU.

Contact Amber Skjelset

(727) 467-6966

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49e36816-5946-47ab-b247-7a9acace77cb