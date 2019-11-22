The Forum “Blockchain Technology in Support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals” to be held at the United Nations, 10 January 2020

The Forum “Blockchain technology in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)” will be held at the United Nations on 10 January 2020.

The Forum it organized by the Blockchain Alliance International (BAI) in collaboration with Permanent Missions of UN Member States and UN agencies, and in partnership with ChainDD, Odaily, Bishijie, and TMTPost Group, global information and technology companies. The event is part of a series of meetings / debates addressing the core, value, benefits and potential application of blockchain technology in support of the sustainable development.

Diplomats, representatives from Governments and multilateral organizations, as well as academia, private sector and civil society organizations will participate in the event and bring into discussions the critical role of science, technology and innovation, including information and communications technology, in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its Sustainable Development Goals.

Furthermore, participants at the Forum will debate on the use of blockchain technology in the implementation and monitoring of the SDGs, distributed ledger directions and realities for global economy, multi-stakeholder partnerships in developing new financial solutions to achieving SDGs. The event will highlight the potential of blockchain technology to provide new solutions to development challenges and foster sustained, inclusive and equitable economic growth and sustainable development.

The outcome of the Forum and of future BAI events will complement the UN efforts as defined in the UN Secretary General’s Strategy on New Technologies towards the use of these technologies to accelerate the achievement of the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda and to facilitate their alignment with the values enshrined in the UN Charter and the norms and standards of international law.

The Blockchain Alliance International is a non-governmental, New York based organization launched with the aim to promote and facilitate the sustainable and inclusive development through the usage of new technologies; provide a platform for partnership building and cooperation for private sector and civil society organizations, governments and multilateral institutions; enable access to, sharing of and dissemination of innovative technologies and approaches, blockchain and ledger solutions and resources towards achieving the SDGs.

For further information, please visit http://baisd.org or e-mail Alexandru Cujba at: support@baisd.org.

