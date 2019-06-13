Log in
The Foundation for a Drug-Free World Urges Parents to Educate Kids for a Safe and Drug-Free Summer

06/13/2019 | 01:49pm EDT

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volunteers for the Foundation for a Drug-Free World (FDFW) Florida Chapter distributed over 1,200 Truth About Drugs drug education booklets at the beach and other neighborhoods in Clearwater this past week in a bid to keep kids safe and drug-free as summer looms.

“The summer is a time kids should enjoy and have fun and there should be no need or place for drugs,” said Julieta Santagostino, the President of the FDFW Florida Chapter.

Recent statistics by two organizations grappling with addiction punctuated the need for educating youth. The Addiction Center relayed that half of all new drug users are under the age of 18 and the majority of adults with an addiction first experimented with drugs before they turned 211. The Center on Addiction noted that more than 90% of people with a substance problem began smoking, drinking or using other drugs before age 182.

“It’s important that parents also get educated about drugs, so they can talk to their kids about it as teens whose parents talk to them about drugs are 42% less likely to use drugs,” said Santagostino.  

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World provides free drug education materials to anyone who would like to help educate youth or their community on the dangers of drugs. This includes 14 different information booklets on the most commonly abused drugs and a documentary DVD “Real People Real Stories.”

The Florida chapter of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World also offers free seminars every Wednesday at 7:00 PM in their information center located at 41 N. Fort Harrison Ave. in Clearwater.

Anyone who would like more information or get free materials can visit the Foundation for a Drug-Free World information center, contact them at 727-467-6962 or email info.fl@drugfreeworld.org         

About the Foundation for a Drug-Free World:
The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a non-profit organization that educates youth and the community on the truth about drugs so they can make the right decision to live drug-free. The Church of Scientology is a sponsor of the program making it possible for the Foundation to provide educational materials at no cost to educators, law enforcement and the community. Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard, said, “Drugs rob life of the sensations and joys which are the only reasons for living anyhow.”

1 https://www.addictioncenter.com/teenage-drug-abuse/

2 www.centeronaddiction.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/29391025-7373-495c-9ead-e0b093e8b77e

Foundation for a Drug-Free World for a Safe Summer

Children sign a pledge to be drug-free after Truth About Drugs Seminar at the headquarters for the Foundation for a Drug-Free World Florida chapter in downtown Clearwater

© GlobeNewswire 2019
