The Fourth Meeting of the Working Group on Uzbekistan's accession to the WTO

07/08/2020 | 01:34am EDT

The Fourth Meeting of the Working Group on Uzbekistan's accession to the WTO took place in Geneva on July 7, 2020, via videoconference. Uzbekistan delegation was led by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan S. Umurzakov.

Head of the Working Group on Uzbekistan's accession to the WTO, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Paik Ji-ah informed participants about stages that have been undertaken in Uzbekistan on the accession process and preparation of necessary documents.

A report of the Uzbek side on the state and prospects of socio-economic development of the country in the context of accession to the WTO was presented at the meeting. It was noted that the resumption of this process is indicated in the Action Strategy for Further Development of the Republic of Uzbekistan in 2017-2021 and is one of the key directions for development of the country's foreign economic activity, taking into account its integration into the multilateral trading system.

A Memorandum on Foreign Trade Regime of Uzbekistan was discussed, during which the measures taken by the country to ensure compliance of regulation in foreign trade with the norms and standards, generally recognized by the WTO member countries, were noted.

A detailed discussion of documents submitted by the country took place, on which the Negotiating Group on the accession of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the WTO provided appropriate explanations.

Agreements were reached on holding bilateral negotiations on ensuring market access for goods and services on July 20-31, 2020, as well as on moving to the next stage of negotiations on accession to the WTO, namely, the preparation of a factual summary, which is the basis of the report of the working group on Uzbekistan's accession to the organization.

Following the event, the Uzbek side expressed gratitude to participants of the meeting for the interest and support for Uzbekistan's initiative to join the WTO and expressed hope for further constructive cooperation in this direction.

Source: UzA

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 08 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2020 05:33:01 UTC
