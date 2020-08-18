The Future Of Smart Living by Bobby Borisov, LifeHouse

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the uncertainty of the future, the hand of time continues to tick and brings us closer to it anyway. And this is valid for every facet of life.

Are you ready to move out into your own apartment? Will you be successful if you started your own business? Is the earth going to survive if we continue to live without regard for sustainability? Will you regret buying the more expensive but noteworthy home decor products over the cheap ones?

At LifeHouse, we do not have the answers to all of the questions mentioned above, but we do know a thing or two about sustaining the earth, domestic living, and home decor products.

As regards domestic living, we aim to prepare our subscribers to welcome the future and receive it with less shock. We want you to know exactly how your choice of domestic living (including interior products) affects your pockets, the earth, and your peace of mind. This is all in view of the long run or future.

Here's an illustration, or lesson from a real-life scenario…

A man owns two standing lamps. One is an unpopular average lamp you can buy anywhere online or offline. The other one is different from the first one but quite similar in price. However, the second lamp was inspired by Aristotle's Ancient Life and is made from environmentally friendly materials and produced on eco-friendly methods. Remember, those are two similar lamps; one with a bland background, and one with a juicy story behind it.

When it comes to moving or having to decide which lamp to keep, most chances are the man will keep the second lamp. This is because it has a rich story behind it and if he does decide to resell the second lamp, he could get paid more than the original price.

Now, back to us. It might seem like spending too much time on a simple decision, but you should give proper consideration to your choice of interior products and domestic living. And if it sounds like too much work, LifeHouse is eager to take that burden off you. Our inventory is stacked only with sustainable items. Take advantage of that.

One more reason why we should surround ourselves with worthy meaningful home products is that they could inspire us to achieve more in life. Our truly useful vision of the future is the one that could assure us of having an actual future, not just ideas about it.

Here's a smart quote from some wise guy, "We will likely not run out of ideas about time, but we might run out of time one day." This is a wake-up call for all of us to make smart, sustainable choices in our lives, and use time wisely. Civilization will collapse catastrophically if the flow of material and energy stops. At LIFEHOUSE we see ourselves as creators of the energy for our members.

The Rome Empire, the Persian Empire, and the Vikings of Greenland had no future for their future, hence they crashed. We believe in sustainability and heritage, the "future of the future" must have sustainability because time is on our side.

