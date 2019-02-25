The Future Unfolds: Samsung Announces Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Fold Smartphones; More Info at B&H

Mobile News: From its Unpacked event in San Francisco, Samsung unveiled
the new Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Fold smartphones, as well as several other
new Samsung products
B&H would like to share the announcement of the latest addition to
Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S series: the Galaxy
S10. The announcement was made at Samsung’s Unpacked event in San
Francisco, which marked the 10-year anniversary of the original Galaxy
S, and served as the launching pad for several new Samsung
products—including a surprise reveal of the Samsung Fold.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190225005983/en/
The Future Unfolds: Samsung kicked things off with the surprise debut of the Galaxy Fold. Featuring a dynamic 7.3-inch AMOLED display that can be seamlessly folded to reveal a compact 4.6-inch cover display, the Fold functions as both a smartphone and tablet. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Future Unfolds
Samsung kicked things off with the surprise debut of the Galaxy Fold.
Featuring a dynamic 7.3-inch AMOLED display that can be seamlessly
folded to reveal a compact 4.6-inch cover display, the Fold functions as
both a smartphone and tablet. Beyond its revolutionary design, Samsung
also imbued the Fold with some serious specs and hardware, including six
total cameras, 5125GB of memory with 12GB of RAM, and a 4380mAh
dual-battery system. Samsung intends for the Fold to be a new category
of device, and it’s hard to argue the point when you see everything it
can do—more than any one tablet or smartphone alone.
A Decade in the Making
Apart from the Fold, the major headliner of the Unpacked event was the
new S10 lineup. As with year’s past, Samsung debuted a standard
and a plus-sized
variant of the phone. However, this time around, the company also
introduced a new e
model, which the presenter billed as “all of the essentials in a
more compact for factor.” We’ll dive deeper into the S10e and the other
big product announcements later, but first let’s take a deeper look at
the S10 and S10 Plus.
The Infinity Display and Beyond
The most conspicuous difference between the S10 and the S10 Plus is the
size. The standard model offers a 6.1-inch display, while the larger S10
Plus gives you 6.4 inches of real estate. Both displays are AMOLED
Gorilla Glass 6 panels with QHD+ 3040 x 1440 resolution, which is quite
the upgrade from the original Galaxy’s modest 4-inch 480 x 800
beginnings. Apart from size, the other big notable is that both phones
forgo the current design de riguer—i.e., the “notch”—and instead
feature what Samsung is calling the Infinity-O display. In lieu of the
notch, the new display features a front-facing camera that’s been
punched through the screen (in the case of the S10 Plus, it’s two
cameras). The cutout is intended to be less obtrusive than the more
obvious notch, which, since its inception, has had its fair share of
detractors.
Cameras Galore
Unlike lineups from previous years, both the S10 and S10 Plus feature
the same rear camera system—a nice move by Samsung that should prevent
standard-model owners from experiencing any kind buyer’s remorse or
FOMO. The setup is a triple-camera system that includes a 12MP telephoto
lens (f/2.4), a 12MP wide lens (f/1.5), and a 16MP 123-degree ultra-wide
lens (f/2.2). The selfie camera is a different story. As mentioned
earlier, the Infinity-O cutout on the S10 Plus is slightly larger than
the standard S10, and that’s because the Plus has an additional
front-facing lens. Both models feature a 10MP (f/1.9) camera, but the
S10 Plus also comes with an 8MP (f/2.2) lens for additional shooting
options.
More than Meets the Eye
In addition to its more obvious highlights, the S10 packs several
innovative features that are invisible to the naked eye. The first is
the Ultrasonic Fingerprint, Samsung’s inventive take on the fingerprint
scanner. Instead of a physical button, the sensor is built directly into
the display, so you can press directly on the screen to unlock. The
S10’s other hidden power is literally hidden power. Both the standard
and Plus variants come with a reverse wireless charging feature that
allows uses to charge compatible accessories simply by placing them on
the device. Need to charge up your new Galaxy Buds? Just set them on the
back of your new S10 and let it do the rest.
Et Cetera
Although not as revolutionary as an invisible fingerprint scanner,
built-in wireless charger, or notch-less screen, the S10 and S10 Plus
feature several other notable highlights. As expected, the chipset for
each has been upgraded to either the Snapdragon 855 or Samsung’s latest
Exynos processor—depending on your region of purchase. Both phones come
with a USB-C port, 3.5mm jack, and a dedicated Bixby button. Also, both
are available in multiple configurations and colors. With the S10, you
can choose between a 128GB/6GB RAM and 512GB/8GB
version, while the S10 Plus offers those two variants and a third,
beefier option that comes with 1TB
of storage and 12GB of RAM. To put that into historical context: The
original Galaxy smartphone came with 8GB of storage and 512MB of RAM,
which means the maxed-out Galaxy S10 Plus offers 125x the memory and
approximately 23x the RAM of its ancestor. It’s a galaxy far, far away
indeed.
Power Without the Pomp
Now we come to the S10e,
which Samsung designed as the cost-friendlier version of the S10. What’s
interesting is that while on the surface the S10E isn’t quite as flashy
as its siblings, many of its internals are. The S10E uses the same
chipset as the S10 and S10 Plus and it’s available in similar
storage/RAM configurations to the standard model. It also offers the
same nifty wireless charging capability as the S10 and S10 Plus.
Translation: You get a phone that doesn’t look quite as glorious as its
pricier counterparts, but it’s just as powerful. Also, just because it’s
the least expensive member of the family, doesn’t mean its specs aren’t
flagship worthy. The S10e features a 5.8-inch AMOLED Infinity-O display
with Gorilla Glass 5 and 2280 x 1080 resolution, a dual rear-camera
system, and 3100mAh battery.
Hey, Buds
Samsung didn’t stop at unveiling new phones, either. The company also
debuted its wireless earbuds, the aptly named Galaxy Buds. Featuring a
true wireless form factor, sound from AKG, and simple, intuitive
controls, the Galaxy Buds are designed to offer a premium audio
experience. Enhanced Ambient Sound makes an appearance so you can stay
aware of your surroundings always. Besides listening, a new Adaptive
Dual Microphone system uses an inner and outer mic in each bud so your
voice comes through loud and clear in all environments.
Standard is Bluetooth connectivity, giving you up to six hours of
listening or five hours of phone calls. The case will then give you
seven hours with its built-in battery and can power up the Galaxy Buds
to 1.7 hours in just 15 minutes. The case is wireless as well with
wireless charging and device-to-device power sharing. Additionally, the
Buds have Bixby integration when used with supported Galaxy devices.
Watch Out
Lastly, Samsung announced two brand-new wearables: the Galaxy
Watch Active and the Galaxy Fit. The Watch Active is a sportier
version of the popular Galaxy Watch, meaning it packs many of the same
features but has a more minimalistic design that will appeal to those
who want to use it at the gym or in a meeting. It takes fitness and
wellness more seriously, however, with blood-pressure monitoring, guided
breathing exercises and stress tracking, and auto-detection of common
activities.
The Galaxy Fit is for your everyday fitness enthusiast. It’s small,
light and can automatically start tracking six different activities
along with over 90 others available for manual selection in the Samsung
Health app. Its benefit is that it is super intuitive—though functions
such as alarms, calendars, weather, and more are available. Both
wearables are water-resistant to 5ATM, so they will survive active
lifestyles.
Samsung dropped a galaxy’s worth of products at their Unpacked.
About B&H Photo Video
As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio
equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable
entertainment, B&H
is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and
excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has
been satisfying customers worldwide for 40 years.
Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and
enlightening articles. The B
and H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational
content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product
overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event
Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and
interviews with some of technology's most dynamic characters. Tap into
this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here.
In addition to videos, the B&H Explora
blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides,
and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals.
When you’re in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore,
located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at
the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display,
the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the
latest gear.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190225005983/en/