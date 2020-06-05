Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Future of Power Electronics - CHS Silicon Carbide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/05/2020 | 09:31am EDT

Jun 05, 2020

Like many technologies that came before them, power electronics are evolving to create next-generation models using a new semiconductor material known as silicon carbide (SiC). The market for SiC materials is booming, recently reflected by STMicroelectronics, a multinational electronics and semiconductor manufacturer, purchasing $120 million of advanced 150mm siliconcarbide wafers to address the demand ramp-up for silicon carbide power devices.

However, to meet demand for SiC wafers, manufacturers benefit from identifying cost-effective and commercially viable silicon precursors, such as the liquid form of silicon known as cyclohexasilane Si6H12(CHS).

CHS can do what other silicon precursor materials can not, deposit SiC films on semiconductor wafers with low defect densities and high structural quality, all at a lower operational cost. SiC semiconductors have represented a potential solution since the 1990s when NASA was first looking into them, but the complexity of these devices and challenges surrounding fabrication have limited their use. Now, the industry is looking to ramp up production of SiC power devices, and we believe CHS will play a key role in meeting this growing demand.

What is the potential of SiC?
SiC, specifically its β-SiC poly type, offers outstanding physical and chemical properties, making it a suitable material for low cost and high-quality thin films capable of large-scale deposition in power electronics. A large band gap and high breakdown voltage allow SiC to be utilized in 600 to 1200 V commercial-scale diodes and transistors. Additionally, the thermal stability of SiC allows high temperature sensors to be readily used.

Why isn't SiC more broadly used for Si Wafers?
There are a few specific challenges to broader adoption of β-SiC for power electronic semiconductors. First, a suitable silicon precursor replacement for silane (SiH4) and other organosilicons, does not exist. Second, the chemistry of traditional β-SiC films is complicated by deformation, grain boundaries, and surface reactions at the SiC-Si interface, all of which can cause current leakage and plastic deformation of the material.

How can CHS create a cost-effective Si precursor?
CHS is a cost-effective silicon precursor for semiconductor devices and β-SiC thin films deposited on a variety of substrates under mild conditions including conventional and laser assisted CVD, LPCVD, and APCVD. CHS is unique in that it exists as a liquid at room temperature allowing for easier storage and handling.

The growth rate of β-SiC using CHS is an order of magnitude faster than other silicon precursors and the crystalline quality rivals materials grown by molecular-beam epitaxy. Furthermore, CHS allows for facile p-doping of materials into the β-SiC films, and due to the methods of deposition amenable to a reagent such as CHS continuous growth without unintentional secondary deposits can be achieved. Combined, the benefits of CHS make it possible to deliver a high structural quality SiC at a lower cost.

Silicon carbide is the future of power electronics, and CHS offers the potential to overcome the historic limitations of SiC semiconductor manufacturing in a cost effective manner. With the ability to deposit more silicon in thin films on a variety of substrates, this advanced material will unlock tremendous potential in our power electronics.

Disclaimer

Coretec Group Inc. published this content on 05 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2020 13:30:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:44aHELLOFRESH : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
09:43aBombardier to cut 2,500 aviation jobs as pandemic dents travel demand
RE
09:42aCENTURY BANCORP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09:41aAFA Statement on May Jobs Report
PU
09:41aLUXFER : Holds Annual General Meeting 2020
PU
09:41aCHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : : Appointment Of Non-Executive And Non-Independent Director
PU
09:41aCORESTATE CAPITAL S A : “We return to our offices” – Statement by CORESTATE CEO – Lars Schnidrig
PU
09:41aJUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
09:39aAMBER GRID : Notice on Convening an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Amber Grid
AQ
09:39aSIAULIU BANKAS : Notifications on the transactions concluded by manager in issuer's securities
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : Pompeo calls Nasdaq's strict rules a model to guard against fraudulent Chinese companies
2BAYER AG : BAYER : Court Overturns EPA Approval of Bayer Weedkiller
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Tesla's Elon Musk calls for breakup of Amazon in tweet
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Pressure builds on Mercedes-Benz over £10billion diesel emissions scandal - drivers cou..
5U.S. court blocks sales of Bayer weed killer in United States

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group