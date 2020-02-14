Log in
The GVA of the environmental goods and services sector decreased by 0.9% in 2017, but exports and employment grew more than in the total economy

02/14/2020 | 08:00am EST
Summary

In 2017, the environmental goods and services sector accounted for 2.8% of national gross value added (GVA), 3.7% of exports and 2.4% of employment. Comparing with the previous year, exports increased by 20.0% and employment by 3.7%, showing greater dynamism than total economy (11.6% and 3.4%, respectively). GVA and output, on the contrary, registered growth rates below those of the national economy, with a slight reduction in GVA (-0.9%, compared to an increase of 4.7% for the economy as a whole). About a quarter of output (23.6%) was exported.
In 2016, Portugal was the fifth country in the EU28 with the largest weight of GVA of Environmental Goods and Services in the national GVA (3.0%, higher than the EU28 average of 2.4%) and of exports in national total (3.5%).
In 2017, National Expenditure on Environmental Protection (NEEP) totalized 2,721 M€ (1.4% of GDP), increasing by 18.9% compared to the previous year (after a decrease of 6.3% in 2016). This result reflects increases in final consumption expenditure, intermediate consumption and investment and the decrease in transfers received from the Rest of the World.


Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 12:59:07 UTC
