The Game-Changing Iceless Beverage Cooler is Here - Chill Systems Funds on Kickstarter

08/11/2018 | 12:23am CEST

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2018 / What outdoorsman doesn't love an ice cold drink on a hot day? As most would tell you, a cold drink is the perfect - yet often elusive - companion for a hike, a day at the beach, and most other forms of fun in the sun. Unfortunately, this generally requires an inconvenient, bulky, ugly cooler, plus an ice run and a truly dedicated caddy to lug that cooler to its destination. Sound familiar?

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/509646/chilli410x.png

This problem inspired the founders of Chill Systems to create a killer alternative - a sleek, convenient, and compact beverage "Chiller" designed to work without ice! It uses a special freezing gel built into its walls - keeping drinks cold from every angle without the hassle of a traditional ice-based cooler. Their innovative project has just been successfully funded on Kickstarter, surpassing their $50,000 goal and earning features on Buzzfeed, Inc. Magazine, Digital Trends, and others.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/509646/ae8b6ac6-95b6-4b6f-bf89-ba569e94fc84.gif

The genius of the Chiller lies in its design. In all likelihood, it can hold your drink of choice - from 12 oz beer cans or bottles to a wide variety of wine or spirits bottles, orange juice, kombucha, and more. Warm drinks can be chilled in as few as 30 minutes and refrigerated beverages will stay cold all day.

And it doesn't stop there! In addition to The Chiller, Chill Systems designed a line of insulated carrying bags called the Chiller's Pack and Chiller's Tote. The Chiller's Pack packs a Chiller plus 3 bottles of wine or 6 cans of beer, while The Chiller's Tote can tote up to 12 cans of beer or 4 bottles of wine (plus 2 wine glasses) in a convenient side carry. These bags enhance The Chiller's cooling power to keep drinks cold up to 24 hours. And unlike typical coolers on the market, they're are designed to be lightweight, stylish, and highly versatile - clearly built to enhance your outdoor adventures rather than slow them down.

The Chiller is currently priced at $39 on Kickstarter, and you can grab the Chiller's Pack or Tote for only $69. But the best deal - anyone who pledges over $108 toward the campaign will receive the Chiller and your choice of the Pack or Tote, normally retailing for $169. These prices are only good until the campaign ends in 4 days, so catch this super ?chill' deal while you can!

To learn more visit the Chill.Systems website.

SOURCE: Chill Systems


© Accesswire 2018
