The Garage : Surpasses 14 Million Patient Lives Reached in 2019, Doubles Platform Users

The Garage, an advanced population health management technology company, announced a monumental growth year for 2019, including increasing partnerships by four times, becoming the population health platform of choice of 100+ healthcare organizations. With this growth, the organization surpassed a reach of 14 million patient lives and doubled the number of total users on the platform.

Notable partnerships from 2019 include SOMOS Community Care, Community Health IPA, Collaborative Health Solutions, and the most recently added partner, Finger Lakes Independent Provider Association (FLIPA), a network of more than 400 providers in upstate New York.

To support its strong focus on behavioral health services and overcoming challenges associated with value-based care and social determinants of health, FLIPA sought a solution that provided a full suite of services and a world class user experience to achieve successful integration among its FQHC participants, reduce health care costs and ensure patients receive appropriate and timely services.

“We are so excited to have found the ideal partner in The Garage,” said Mary Zelazny, CEO of FLIPA. “The top-notch platform, their credibility amongst their users and most importantly, the company’s leadership and culture struck a chord with us.”

Along with this landmark customer and user base growth, The Garage doubled down on technology and user innovations, focusing on broadening functionality and addressing new challenges faced by partners in the shifting healthcare landscape. Focus areas included point of care intelligence via the Blazespeaks app, content-driven mobile engagement for patients on the go and availability of the industry’s most comprehensive care management app in GRID that integrates risk management, chronic care management, social care management and high cost/high need management. In addition, The Garage’s emphasis on performance management across various aspects of the platform this year was widely embraced by the company’s existing customers across the board.

"The Garage's ability to go over and beyond is refreshing,” said Meghann Hardesty, Executive Director at CBHCare IPA. “For example, they conceived an algorithm that converts charge amount to cost amount in real time that positions us for high performance and have a better infrastructure to manage total cost of care."

“We pride ourselves on working very closely with our partners. Through these relationships and our continued commitment to groundbreaking innovation, we see these partnerships fueling our growth in 2020,” said Pranam Ben, CEO at The Garage.

“The Garage’s platform has a unique ability to help our providers focus on those patients that truly need an intervention. We believe it will equip all of Osler’s physicians with the tools we need to be successful in value-based medicine and we are very pleased with the results so far,” said Dr Bellavia, Chairman and Founder of Osler Health in New Jersey.

