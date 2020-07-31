The Garage : and Healthix of NY Announce Partnership During Virtual FUSE 2020 Conference

Other key announcements reinforce commitment to support providers and patients through the current COVID-19 crisis

The Garage, an advanced population health management technology company, held its first virtual FUSE conference on July 10, 2020. The event was a great success with well over 300 participants in attendance and demonstrating once again Garage’s ability to turn on a dime given the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Virtual FUSE 2020 captured the spirit and energy of the annual client/user conference event FUSE which has been a Garage main stay since its inception. Highlights included a very heartfelt keynote address provided by Henry Munoz, Co-founder and Vice-Chairman of Somos US which touched on real front-line experiences of medical staff, administrators, and patients in dealing with COVID at the epicenter in New York City. These were not just health issues, but hunger and housing issues as well.

During the event, the Garage announced several partnerships that will continue to bring relevant change for greater interoperability and higher quality patient care. One such partnership is participation in the Healthix Vendor Interoperability Program (VIP) Program. Healthix, the nation’s largest public health information exchange (HIE), will collaborate with the Garage to better serve the thousands of New York State providers with Healthix clinical data made available through the Garage’s advanced platform.

“We are excited to welcome the Garage as a VIP partner. We believe their platform will add value to our Participants that are looking for interoperable solutions that make data actionable,” said Todd Rogow, President and CEO of Healthix.

The Garage also announced that Community Care Collaborative (CCC) of PA/NJ an accountable care organization formed by Doylestown Health, Holy Redeemer Health System and their associated clinical networks: Doylestown Healthcare Partnership (DHP) and Innovative Wellness Alliance (IWA) has chosen the Garage to be their platform of choice to manage patient lives across multiple value based care contracts.

“With the patient at the forefront, we sought a proven solution that enables our teams to provide optimal care coordination, reporting and patient satisfaction, and we found that in The Garage,” said Joe Taylor, Executive Director Community Care Collaborative. “Our collaboration with The Garage will allow us to drive better care and services, while simultaneously moving the needle on key business objectives like decreasing costs and improving value.”

Another highlight from the virtual FUSE 2020 conference was the Garage’s announcement of BlazeCare. BlazeCare is a suite of enhanced tools that allows clinical care teams a greater ability to meet the front line demands of COVID-19.

“Healthcare organizations of all sizes are facing daunting needs and challenges across the country, and it’s more critical than ever for these organizations to have solutions in place that can help them easily manage data and business information to better impact their patients’ lives,” said Pranam Ben, CEO at The Garage. “Virtual Fuse was a humbling and learning experience for us as we partner with more organizations to carry out our core mission to improve healthcare in all communities together.”

About The Garage

The Garage, based in Orlando, Fla., is a healthcare IT company exclusively focused on population health management. The company works with more than 100 Healthcare Organizations and over 17,000 providers, empowering them with a platform to create a more integrated, value-centered and patient-focused care experience. Through its collaborative population health management platform, the Bridge, The Garage touches more than 14 million patient lives, allowing providers to achieve the Triple Aim of lower cost, better care and improved health. For more information, visit www.TheGarageIn.com.

