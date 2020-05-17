The Gates Of Graceland Are Re-Opening on Thursday, May 21

With reduced capacity, guests will have the opportunity to see Graceland as never before

Elvis Presley’s Graceland, 100+ acres dedicated to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, will welcome back guests beginning Thursday, May 21. The second most recognized home in America (after the White House) is committed to the health and safety of their guests and associates and has been working diligently to reconfigure all operations - including tours, retail and restaurants - to meet or exceed social distancing, capacity, and health and safety guidelines. With Mansion tours reduced to 25% capacity, guests will have the unique opportunity to walk in Elvis’ footsteps like never before - in your own personal mansion tour space spread out from other guests.

The state-of-the-art entertainment and exhibit complex over 200,000-square-feet in size, Elvis Presley’s Memphis offers guests the opportunity to tour the largest collection of Elvis memorabilia in the world in their own space, at their own pace. During the re-opening phase, restaurant capacities will be reduced by 50% and outdoor patio seating will also be available.

In addition to reduced capacities, Graceland’s new health and safety protocols include all associates wearing masks (guests are encouraged to wear masks, as well), temperature checks for both guests and associates, 6 feet social distancing markers placed throughout the property, enhanced sanitization procedures featuring commercial-grade continuous cleaning, hand sanitization stations and touchless payment options.

For more information on Graceland’s Covid-19 policies visit https://www.graceland.com/covid.

“We are helping Memphis and Tennessee to get back to some sense of normality,” stated Joel Weinshanker, Managing Partner of Graceland Holdings. “We’re doing this in a safe manner and in the best interest for our community, our employees and our guests. Together, we will succeed.”

Due to reduced tour capacities allowing for social distancing, guests are strongly encouraged to reserve their tour tickets in advance of their visit at https://www.graceland.com/ticket-information.

About Graceland and Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc.

Elvis Presley’s Graceland, in Memphis, is music’s most important and beloved landmark, with hundreds of thousands of fans from around the world visiting the historic home each year. Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc. (EPE) manages the operations of Graceland and its related properties, including Elvis Presley's Memphis, Graceland's new entertainment and exhibition complex over 200,000 square feet in size; the new 80,000 square feet Graceland Exhibition Center featuring rotating exhibits; the AAA Four Diamond Guest House at Graceland 450-room resort hotel; and the Graceland Archives, featuring thousands of artifacts from Elvis’ home and career. EPE also produces and licenses Elvis-themed live events, tours, and attractions worldwide. Graceland Holdings LLC, led by managing partner Joel Weinshanker, is the majority owner of EPE. Graceland is the only attraction worldwide to ever receive six USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards: in 2019 it was named “Best Tennessee Attraction and Iconic Landmark,” in 2018, it was voted “Best Tennessee Attraction” and “Best Holiday Historic Home Tour,” in 2015 voted the world’s “Best Musical Attraction” and “Best Historic Southern Attraction,” and in 2013 voted the #1 “Iconic American Attraction.” In 2019 TripAdvisor named Graceland the most popular attraction in Tennessee, in 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards named Graceland one of the top 25 landmarks in the world and Rolling Stone named it one of 10 Great American Music Landmarks. For more information on EPE and Graceland, visit www.graceland.com.

