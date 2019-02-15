Log in
The Gendel Girls™ Launch the Breezies® Lace Overlay Bra, Seamlessly Combining Comfort and Elegance on QVC®

02/15/2019 | 02:24pm EST

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gendel Girls™, the family behind Breezies®, QVC’s largest intimate apparel brand, announced today the release of their newest item, the Breezies Lace Overlay Bra. Inspired by The Gendel Girls’ yearly trips to Italy, Germany, Austria and Switzerland, this new bra features European-inspired lace, returning to the brand’s origin of classic, comfortable elegance. This new silhouette comes on the heels of The Gendel Girls most successful launch to date. On February 2, the 24-year old company broke its own sales record and sold over 200,000 bras in a 24-hour period - their single largest bra silhouette sold in that time period – when they debuted the Breezies Seamless Comfort Contour Wirefree Bra. The company is looking to build on that momentum with this launch.

The Breezies Lace Overlay Bra
The European Inspired Bra Debuts on The Heels of Huge Sales Momentum for the Company


The Breezies Lace Overlay Bra is scheduled to debut on QVC® on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 7AM ET during AM Style with Leah Williams. Modeled after classic European silhouettes, the lace creates a sheer window detail along the neckline to provide a beautiful cross-dyed look that doesn’t sacrifice fit, feel, or modesty. An elegant keyhole detail with a signature metallic charm and jacquard bow add to the high-design feel. 

“Exploring different trends from around the world refreshes our creativity. My girls and I return to our favorite European cities each year to soak up inspiration from our favorite designers – from unique silhouettes and materials to color and fit. We’re always thinking about how we can use that inspiration to fuel new designs of our own, and it was time to bring our customers something that’s just as chic as it is comfortable,” said Kathy Gendel, CEO of The Gendel Girls.

Constructed to lie flat under clothing, thanks to its seamless molding, the Lace Overlay Bra features light modesty pads which provide shaping without adding a cup size. It also features fully adjustable shoulder straps and soft, microfiber fold over trim at both the neckline and underarm for added support and smoothness without the need for traditional elastics. Adding to the comfort factor, this bra also features a UltimAir®️ sling for quick drying and Fortitube®️ wire, specifically engineered to not poke through, rub, or irritate.  

The Breezies Lace Overlay Bra will be sold in four colors: Champagne, Orchid Bouquet, Aqua Tide and Black, in sizes 34B through 48DDD. Available with underwire (QVC #A346540) and wire free (QVC #A346545) beginning February 16, while supplies last, through QVC.com, the QVC apps or by calling 800.345.1515.

About The Gendel Girls:
Kathy Gendel and her husband Craig left corporate jobs to start a lingerie business in 1994. After a lot of perseverance and a lucky encounter on Madison Avenue, they found a home at QVC, where The Gendel Girls’™ patented performance fabric, UltimAir® has made Breezies® the largest intimate apparel brand on the network. Based outside Philadelphia and operating on their family farm, The Gendel Girls are first and foremost a family business with Kathy, the CEO, at the helm and her three daughters: Kalina Gendel, Chief Operating Officer, and Laurissa Gendel, President, in tandem leadership, and Catherine Gendel, VP of Creative Marketing. One of only a handful of on-air family personalities in the entire home-shopping genre, The Gendel Girls have been a mainstay on QVC for 24 years with an average annual growth increase of 22.5%. During that time, they have sold millions of bras and panties worldwide. Most recently hitting a milestone of selling over 200,000 bras in a 24-hour period, their single largest bra silhouette sold in that time period. For more information, please visit Gendel-Girls.com

Press Contact:
Christine Perez
DiGennaro Communications
christine@digennaro-usa.com
212.966.9525 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b1bb669f-247c-4991-a797-8fdf6548c251


© GlobeNewswire 2019
