The General Court of the European Union has dismissed Huhtamaki's appeal against the European Commission's 2015 decision on anticompetitive behavior

07/11/2019 | 07:01am EDT

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 11.7.2019 AT 14:00

The General Court of the European Union has dismissed Huhtamaki’s appeal against the European Commission’s 2015 decision on anticompetitive behavior

In June 2015 the European Commission announced the outcome of its investigations concerning alleged anticompetitive behavior in the markets of plastic trays used for retail packaging of fresh food during years 2000-2008 and found certain of Huhtamaki’s former operations to have been involved in anticompetitive practices. Based on infringements in North-West Europe and France during years 2002–2006 the European Commission imposed a EUR 15.6 million fine on Huhtamaki. The fine and legal costs of EUR 2.7 million were recognized as a non-recurring expense in the Group’s Q2 2015 result and the payment of fine was made during Q3 2015.

Huhtamaki announced in July 2015 that it had decided to launch an appeal against the European Commission’s decision before the General Court of the European Union. The General Court has today dismissed Huhtamaki’s appeal.

For further information, please contact:
Mr. Sami Pauni, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Legal, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 (0)10 686 7805

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Global Communications

Huhtamaki is a global specialist in packaging for food and drink. With our network of 79 manufacturing units and additional 24 sales only offices in altogether 34 countries, we’re well placed to support our customers’ growth wherever they operate. Mastering three distinctive packaging technologies, approximately 17,700 employees develop and make packaging that helps great products reach more people, more easily. In 2018, our net sales totaled EUR 3.1 billion. The Group has its head office in Espoo, Finland and the parent company Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Additional information is available at www.huhtamaki.com.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
