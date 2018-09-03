The Global 3D Mapping & 3D Modelling Market (2018-2023): CAGR is Projected to Grow at 20.94% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling Market - Segmented by Type, Application, End-User (Entertainment and Media, Automotive, Healthcare, Building and Construction, Defense, Transportation), and Region - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 3D mapping & 3D modelling market is expected to register a CAGR of 20.94% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Major investments ongoing for 3D maps applications to be integrated with smartphones, market players, such as Samsung, Nokia, and other OEMs are entering this market. This growth is expected to be witnessed across various industries, owing to the multiple advantages this software offers. However, high initial costs is challenging the market growth.

Key Highlights

United States to Hold a Lion's Share of the Market

Automotive Industry to Witness the Second Fastest Growth During the Forecast Period

Notable Developments in the Market

Trimble and Caterpillar Inc. announced a joint partnership to bring on-highway telematics to construction operations. With this collaboration, Trimble plans on extending Caterpillar's CAT Connect solutions and Trimble's real-time, truck fleet visibility, and monitoring capabilities to enable the features for both on-highway and off-highway fleet management.

Trimble announced three new versions of its software for structural engineering, fabrication, and construction teams: Tekla Structures 2017, Tekla Structural Designer 2017, and Tekla Tedds 2017. Continuous development of Tekla Building Information Modeling (BIM) solutions demonstrated Trimble's commitment to innovation in structural engineering, off-site prefabrication and on-site efficiency.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Analysis

4. Market Dynamics

5. Technology Snapshot

6. Global 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling Market Segmentation

7. Competitive Intelligence - Key Vendor Profiles

Apple Inc.

Airbus Defence and Space

Google LLC

Autodesk Inc.

Trimble Inc.

Intermap Technologies

Topcon Corporation

Cybercity 3D Inc.

Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI)

Golden Software LLC

8. Investment Analysis

9. Future of the Global 3D Mapping & 3D Modelling Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rkq9hk/the_global_3d?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180903005282/en/