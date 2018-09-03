The Global 3D Mapping & 3D Modelling Market (2018-2023): CAGR is Projected to Grow at 20.94% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
3D Mapping and 3D Modelling Market - Segmented by Type, Application,
End-User (Entertainment and Media, Automotive, Healthcare, Building and
Construction, Defense, Transportation), and Region - Growth, Trends, and
Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The 3D mapping & 3D modelling market is expected to register a CAGR of
20.94% during the forecast period 2018-2023.
Major investments ongoing for 3D maps applications to be integrated with
smartphones, market players, such as Samsung, Nokia, and other OEMs are
entering this market. This growth is expected to be witnessed across
various industries, owing to the multiple advantages this software
offers. However, high initial costs is challenging the market growth.
Key Highlights
-
United States to Hold a Lion's Share of the Market
-
Automotive Industry to Witness the Second Fastest Growth During the
Forecast Period
Notable Developments in the Market
-
Trimble and Caterpillar Inc. announced a joint partnership to bring
on-highway telematics to construction operations. With this
collaboration, Trimble plans on extending Caterpillar's CAT Connect
solutions and Trimble's real-time, truck fleet visibility, and
monitoring capabilities to enable the features for both on-highway and
off-highway fleet management.
-
Trimble announced three new versions of its software for structural
engineering, fabrication, and construction teams: Tekla Structures
2017, Tekla Structural Designer 2017, and Tekla Tedds 2017. Continuous
development of Tekla Building Information Modeling (BIM) solutions
demonstrated Trimble's commitment to innovation in structural
engineering, off-site prefabrication and on-site efficiency.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Analysis
4. Market Dynamics
5. Technology Snapshot
6. Global 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling Market Segmentation
7. Competitive Intelligence - Key Vendor Profiles
-
Apple Inc.
-
Airbus Defence and Space
-
Google LLC
-
Autodesk Inc.
-
Trimble Inc.
-
Intermap Technologies
-
Topcon Corporation
-
Cybercity 3D Inc.
-
Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI)
-
Golden Software LLC
8. Investment Analysis
9. Future of the Global 3D Mapping & 3D Modelling Market
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rkq9hk/the_global_3d?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180903005282/en/