The Global Aerial Equipment Market 2018-2024: Trends & Market Size Forecast - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Aerial Equipment Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global aerial equipment market to grow with a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Increasing utilization of access platforms in the infrastructure projects across the globe is anticipated to be the major factor driving the growth of the aerial equipment market. Additionally, growth in the construction industry, stringent labor laws, and government regulations are expected to boost the market over the upcoming years.

Due to high mobility, high travelling speed and less time for setup on construction sites, the market for mobile cranes is increasing. However, high capital investments associated with industrial lifting equipment are likely to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period.

On the other hand, increasing demand for lifting loads in the shipping industry and increasing demand for the forklifts in the warehouse are providing several growth opportunities for the key players in the Aerial equipment market. Furthermore, demand for crane and hoists in the mining industry has opened door for opportunities for the aerial equipment market.

Moreover, increasing investments made by regional government in the industrial sector such as building airports and stadiums are providing abundant opportunities for the aerial equipment industry.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Aerial Equipment Market Overview

4. Global Aerial Equipment Market by Product

5. Global Aerial Equipment Market by Application

6. Global Aerial Equipment Market by Region 2018-2024

7. Company Covered

Ahern Rentals Inc.

Aichi Corporation

AJ Networks Co. Ltd.

Aktio Corporation

All Aerials LLC

Ashtead Group

AWP Rental Company

Shanghai Hongxin Equipment Engineering Co. Ltd.

Unirent LLC

LTech Convex Latex

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7kmzsg/the_global_aerial?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180815005309/en/