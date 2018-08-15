The Global Aerial Equipment Market 2018-2024: Trends & Market Size Forecast - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Aerial
The report predicts the global aerial equipment market to grow with a
CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.
Increasing utilization of access platforms in the infrastructure
projects across the globe is anticipated to be the major factor driving
the growth of the aerial equipment market. Additionally, growth in the
construction industry, stringent labor laws, and government regulations
are expected to boost the market over the upcoming years.
Due to high mobility, high travelling speed and less time for setup on
construction sites, the market for mobile cranes is increasing. However,
high capital investments associated with industrial lifting equipment
are likely to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period.
On the other hand, increasing demand for lifting loads in the shipping
industry and increasing demand for the forklifts in the warehouse are
providing several growth opportunities for the key players in the Aerial
equipment market. Furthermore, demand for crane and hoists in the mining
industry has opened door for opportunities for the aerial equipment
market.
Moreover, increasing investments made by regional government in the
industrial sector such as building airports and stadiums are providing
abundant opportunities for the aerial equipment industry.
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Global Aerial Equipment Market Overview
4. Global Aerial Equipment Market by Product
5. Global Aerial Equipment Market by Application
6. Global Aerial Equipment Market by Region 2018-2024
7. Company Covered
-
Ahern Rentals Inc.
-
Aichi Corporation
-
AJ Networks Co. Ltd.
-
Aktio Corporation
-
All Aerials LLC
-
Ashtead Group
-
AWP Rental Company
-
Shanghai Hongxin Equipment Engineering Co. Ltd.
-
Unirent LLC
-
LTech Convex Latex
