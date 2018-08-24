The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market by Technology and Industry Vertical - A $169.4 Billion Opportunity by 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Artificial
Intelligence Market by Technology, and Industry Vertical - Global
Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025" report
has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global artificial intelligence market size is expected to reach
$169,411.8 million in 2025, from $4,065 million in 2016 growing at a
CAGR of 55.6% from 2018 to 2025.
The AI market is segmented by technology, industry vertical, and
geography. The various technologies are sub-divided into machine
learning, natural language processing, image processing, and speech
recognition. In 2016, the machine learning segment dominated the market,
in term of revenue, and is expected to maintain this trend in the coming
years, owing to increase in demand for artificial intelligence industry
solutions.
Based on industry verticals, the market is categorized into media &
advertising, retail, telecom & IT, healthcare, automotive &
transportation, and others (agriculture, law, educational institutions).
The IT & telecom segment is anticipated to dominate the global
artificial intelligence market throughout the forecast period.
Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2017, North America region contributed the
highest revenue share in the artificial intelligence market and is
anticipated to secure the leading position during forecast period, owing
to the presence of key companies and large investment in the AI Market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
-
Increase in Investment in AI Technologies
-
Growth in Demand for Analyzing & Interpreting Large Amounts of Data
-
Increased Customer Satisfaction & Increased Adoption of Reliable Cloud
Applications
Restraint
-
Lack of Trained and Experienced Staff
Opportunities
-
Increased Adoption of AI in Developing Regions
-
Developing Smarter Robots
Key Players Profiled
-
Alphabet (Google Inc.)
-
Apple Inc.
-
Baidu
-
IBM Corporation
-
IPsoft
-
Microsoft Corporation
-
MicroStrategy, Inc
-
NVIDIA
-
Qlik Technologies Inc
-
Verint Systems Inc (Next IT Corp).
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
Chapter 3: Market Overview
Chapter 4: Artificial Intelligence Market, by Technology
Chapter 5: Artificial Intelligence Market, by Industry Vertical
Chapter 6: Artificial Intelligence Market, by Region
Chapter 7: Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w7fgk7/the_global?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005182/en/