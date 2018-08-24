Log in
The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market by Technology and Industry Vertical - A $169.4 Billion Opportunity by 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/24/2018 | 02:34pm CEST

The "Artificial Intelligence Market by Technology, and Industry Vertical - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global artificial intelligence market size is expected to reach $169,411.8 million in 2025, from $4,065 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 55.6% from 2018 to 2025.

The AI market is segmented by technology, industry vertical, and geography. The various technologies are sub-divided into machine learning, natural language processing, image processing, and speech recognition. In 2016, the machine learning segment dominated the market, in term of revenue, and is expected to maintain this trend in the coming years, owing to increase in demand for artificial intelligence industry solutions.

Based on industry verticals, the market is categorized into media & advertising, retail, telecom & IT, healthcare, automotive & transportation, and others (agriculture, law, educational institutions). The IT & telecom segment is anticipated to dominate the global artificial intelligence market throughout the forecast period.

Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2017, North America region contributed the highest revenue share in the artificial intelligence market and is anticipated to secure the leading position during forecast period, owing to the presence of key companies and large investment in the AI Market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increase in Investment in AI Technologies
  • Growth in Demand for Analyzing & Interpreting Large Amounts of Data
  • Increased Customer Satisfaction & Increased Adoption of Reliable Cloud Applications

Restraint

  • Lack of Trained and Experienced Staff

Opportunities

  • Increased Adoption of AI in Developing Regions
  • Developing Smarter Robots

Key Players Profiled

  • Alphabet (Google Inc.)
  • Apple Inc.
  • Baidu
  • IBM Corporation
  • IPsoft
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • MicroStrategy, Inc
  • NVIDIA
  • Qlik Technologies Inc
  • Verint Systems Inc (Next IT Corp).

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Artificial Intelligence Market, by Technology

Chapter 5: Artificial Intelligence Market, by Industry Vertical

Chapter 6: Artificial Intelligence Market, by Region

Chapter 7: Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w7fgk7/the_global?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
