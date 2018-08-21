The Global Baby Care Market 2018-2023 - Featuring Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Nestle, Abott Nutrition, and more - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Baby Care Market (2018-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global baby care product market is witnessing high growth owing to
the rise in infant population across the world, along with increasing
awareness about children's healthcare. The companies operating in the
baby care market are focusing on various strategies to gain a better
foothold in the global market.
Depending on the various products available in the market, the global
baby care market is classified into baby cosmetics and toiletries, baby
convenience and safety products, and baby food or formula. The demand
for the toiletries segment is anticipated to be the largest and the most
promising in the coming years. This is due to rising awareness about the
nutritional requirements and hygiene of babies in developed and
developing countries.
Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into online
distribution channels, and offline distribution channels. The online
distribution channel is expected to be the largest, as well as the
fastest segment. This is because of the growing popularity of online
platforms where consumers can compare different products and their
prices along with easy returns and timely delivery to their doorsteps.
Despite so many factors driving the market, rigid legislations
regulating the marketing and manufacturing of baby care products is one
of the most critical factors that is expected to limit the demand in the
coming years. Moreover, entrants of the baby care market are facing high
entry barriers and stiff competition.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Baby Care Market Overview
Chapter 3 Global Baby Care Market Analysis
Chapter 4 North America Baby Care Market Analysis
Chapter 5 Europe Baby Care Market Analysis
Chapter 6 Asia-Pacific Baby Care Market Analysis
Chapter 7 Middle East and Africa Baby Care Market Analysis
Chapter 8 Latin America Baby Care Market Analysis
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
-
Unilever PLC
-
Johnson and Johnson
-
Procter and Gamble
-
Nestle S.A.
-
Abott Nutrition
-
Kimbarly Clark
-
Dabur Healthcare Company
-
The Himalaya Drug Company
-
Farlin Infant Products Corporation
-
Avon Healthcare Limited Company
Chapter 10 Conclusions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zd4zzb/the_global_baby?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005289/en/