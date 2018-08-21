Log in
The Global Baby Care Market 2018-2023 - Featuring Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Nestle, Abott Nutrition, and more - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/21/2018 | 11:40am CEST

The "Global Baby Care Market (2018-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global baby care product market is witnessing high growth owing to the rise in infant population across the world, along with increasing awareness about children's healthcare. The companies operating in the baby care market are focusing on various strategies to gain a better foothold in the global market.

Depending on the various products available in the market, the global baby care market is classified into baby cosmetics and toiletries, baby convenience and safety products, and baby food or formula. The demand for the toiletries segment is anticipated to be the largest and the most promising in the coming years. This is due to rising awareness about the nutritional requirements and hygiene of babies in developed and developing countries.

Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into online distribution channels, and offline distribution channels. The online distribution channel is expected to be the largest, as well as the fastest segment. This is because of the growing popularity of online platforms where consumers can compare different products and their prices along with easy returns and timely delivery to their doorsteps.

Despite so many factors driving the market, rigid legislations regulating the marketing and manufacturing of baby care products is one of the most critical factors that is expected to limit the demand in the coming years. Moreover, entrants of the baby care market are facing high entry barriers and stiff competition.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Baby Care Market Overview

Chapter 3 Global Baby Care Market Analysis

Chapter 4 North America Baby Care Market Analysis

Chapter 5 Europe Baby Care Market Analysis

Chapter 6 Asia-Pacific Baby Care Market Analysis

Chapter 7 Middle East and Africa Baby Care Market Analysis

Chapter 8 Latin America Baby Care Market Analysis

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

  • Unilever PLC
  • Johnson and Johnson
  • Procter and Gamble
  • Nestle S.A.
  • Abott Nutrition
  • Kimbarly Clark
  • Dabur Healthcare Company
  • The Himalaya Drug Company
  • Farlin Infant Products Corporation
  • Avon Healthcare Limited Company

Chapter 10 Conclusions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zd4zzb/the_global_baby?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
